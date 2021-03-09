Van Wezel Education Department Presents TheaterworksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's Education and Community Engagement department announces the upcoming Virtual Schooltime production, TheaterWorksUSA's Dog Man: The Musical. The NY Times Critic's Pick is based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey.

Dog Man: The Musical will stream on-demand from March 13-April 2. Just in time for Spring Break, the virtual show is a perfect opportunity for family fun with FREE corresponding craft kits available at all Sarasota and Manatee County libraries while supplies last.

The Virtual Schooltime performance and family engagement activities are provided free of charge to the community thanks to the Eugene F. and Elizabeth Hull Fund and the Rita H. Bullock Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation, the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, David Band, Trustee of the Joan Armour Mendell Foundation, Huisking Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and the generous donors of the Van Wezel Foundation.

During Spring Break, the Van Wezel will team up with Sarasota and Manatee County libraries to distribute Artworks Anywhere kits in conjunction with the Virtual Schooltime show. These kits allow families to explore hands-on arts activities with activity sheets, art supplies, and a copy of Dog Man for their home library. Kits will be available for pick-up at all library branches in Sarasota County and Manatee County starting on March 13, while supplies last.

"In public libraries, we work to promote lifelong learning for our whole community. The impact a new experience can have on a child is, in fact, lifelong. Offering these free kits to young readers through our library will enhance their connection with literature, as arts help children understand, relate and express themselves as they move through the world." -Andrea Dictor, Youth Services Coordinator at the Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. While trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? Will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. This production is recommended for ages 6-10.

To sign up for access to the stream, click here.

To pick up your Dog Man Activity Kits, visit Sarasota County Libraries and Manatee County Libraries starting March 13.

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%), scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).