Van Wezel Announces an Evening With Bruce Hornsby

Bruce Hornsby will make his Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Bruce Hornsby is on a roll. After taking the music world by surprise with his wide-ranging, critically-acclaimed 2019 album, Absolute Zero, the singer, songwriter, composer and bandleader returns with a follow-up, Non-Secure Connection, that picks up where its predecessor left off. Hornsby has built a distinctly unique career since his debut with The Range on their multi-platinum 1986 album, The Way It Is. From there, he has steered his way through a stint on keyboards for the Grateful Dead, writing music for Spike Lee's films, and albums exploring jazz, bluegrass and contemporary classical music.

"I'm often looking to make a sound that I haven't heard before, and find a place in what I guess is the context of popular song for some new information," says Hornsby.

Tickets are $32-$72 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

