Van Wezel Announces Updates To 2022-2023 Subscriber Specials

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Center has announced the following updates to its Subscriber Specials for the 2022-23 season:

Due to the cancellation of the 2023 tour of Waitress, the show will no longer be included in the 2022-2023 subscriber specials. Subscribers who have already reserved a subscription package that includes Waitress (January 18-19) will not be charged for that show when their subscription is processed in June.

Patrons are still able to add on other subscriber specials, which feature the holiday crowd favorite Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (January 2), "Broadway Heaven" and annual sell-out 113 Years of Broadway (March 6), an all-new production of The Mikado (March 9) and the inspiring jukebox musical On Your Feet (March 14-15), featuring the music of Gloria Estefan.

Subscriptions for both the Broadway and Dance series are currently available to order. Renewing subscribers, who renew by June 20, 2022, will be seated before any new subscribers. Subscribers enjoy benefits such as getting the best seats, ticket exchanges and discounts of up to 20%. Subscription packages are available for purchase online at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.