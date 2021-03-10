Van Wezel Announces BAY MUSIC LIVE! Starring Rebel Heart

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has announced Bay Music Live! On Saturday, April 3, 2021, Rebel Heart will return to the Van Wezel for this socially distanced, outdoor show on the lawn and terrace. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with music starting promptly at 6:30 p.m. Lawn spaces and tables will be arranged for social distancing, and guests can enjoy fresh air and a stroll on the Mangrove Bayou Walkway.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Lawn spaces on the grass accommodating up to 4 guests are $70. Guests reserving lawn spaces are encouraged to bring seating or blankets for their respective spaces if they do not want to sit directly on the grass. Spaces will be pre-arranged and marked by Van Wezel staff. Table seating for up to 4 guests is available for $100 per table. "Burgers on the Bay" crafted by Mattison's (hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken-burgers and veggie-burgers) will be available for purchase at the event.

Rebel Heart is a 5-piece, female fronted and high energy cover band from the Gulf Coast of Florida. Rebel Heart's show is a diverse mix of upbeat pop, rock, country, and dance music that covers music from the '70s through today's hits.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by visiting the box office or by calling the box office at (941) 263-6799. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.