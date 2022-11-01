UnidosNow's Executive Director, Luz Corcuera, Announces Retirement

Luz Corcuera, the beloved executive director of UnidosNow, will be stepping down at the end of 2022 to devote her full attention to her family.

Kelly Kirschner, UnidosNow's co-founder and current board chair, describes Corcuera as a transformational leader. "Luz has ushered in an era of remarkable growth for the organization," he says. "It's rare to find a leader with vision, integrity and the ability to inspire others. Leaders who combine all of these qualities, as Luz does, are unicorns. Luz poured her talent, love, and passion into UnidosNow and made a significant impact on the region. It is with good reason, as a result, that Luz has been recognized nationally for her work. She will be deeply missed by all of us, particularly by the families and students our organization serves."