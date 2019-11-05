Tony Bennett Will Return to the Van Wezel

Tony Bennett's career as the pre-eminent singer of the 20th and 21st centuries is unprecedented. Returning to the Van Wezel stage on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 8 p.m. with the "I Left My Heart" Tour, Bennett continues to be admired by audiences of all generations. He has received 19 Grammy Awards® including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, 2 Emmy Awards® and is a Kennedy Center Honoree and NEA Jazz Master. Bennett is one of a handful of artists to have new albums charting in the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and now in the first two decades of the 21st century. Antonia Bennett, his daughter and a graduate of Berklee College of Music, will open the performance with jazz and pop standards.

Tony Bennett has sold over 10 million albums just in the last decade. His 2011 release of Duets II, following Duets: An American Classic (2006), debuted at #1 on the Billboard Album charts. Tony was the only artist at age 85 to achieve this. He then proceeded to break his own record in 2014 at age 88 with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek To Cheek debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. He celebrates the music of George and Ira Gershwin with Diana Krall in his latest album, Love Is Here To Stay.

Tickets are $98-$148. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This show is part of the Herald-Tribune Media Group's Cultural Series and sponsored by The Resort at Longboat Key Club. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You