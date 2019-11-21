The TEN Tenors: Home For The Holidays Comes to Van Wezel

The TEN Tenors are bringing back their highly acclaimed show Home for the Holidays, after numerous hugely successful tours of the U.S. The ensemble will once again spread holiday cheer at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Sunday, December 22 at 7 p.m., performing a lively mix of holiday favorites featuring everything from "Feliz Navidad" and "O Holy Night" to "Winter Wonderland" and even "Bohemian Rhapsody" all with their signature flair, 10-part harmonies and smooth choreography.

The TEN Tenors are a true musical success story, having started more than two decades ago as a group of talented friends. Over the years, they've grown into one of the most popular classical-crossover supergroups in the world, headlining over 2,000 concerts worldwide and entertaining over 90 million people. They've performed alongside artists such as Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette and Christina Aguilera, and they have recorded 15 albums including their most recent chart-topper, Love is in the Air.

The group playfully blends rock, pop and opera, and are "truly incandescent when performing at the full strength of 10" according to Variety. The New York Times says their "unique mix of the traditional and unconventional offers a fresh and highly-original take on the staid traditions of opera." The TEN Tenors have appeared on The Today Show, Oprah's Australian Adventure and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, among others.

Tickets are $57-$92. Purchase tickets at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel, located in the theater, and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





