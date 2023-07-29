The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch Awards 18 Scholarships to Outstanding Staff Members and Their Families

For the past 13 years, The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch has awarded outstanding staff members and their children funds to pursue higher education and learning opportunities. The late Mary Nesbit, a former dean of The Glenridge Academy, a lifelong learning program at The Glenridge, launched the scholarship initiative in 2010 with two $600 individual scholarships. Since then, more than $300,000 has been given to employees seeking educational assistance through the Mary Nesbit Glenridge Academy Scholarship. This year, $72,000 was awarded to 18 staff members. To qualify, the staff member, or child or grandchild, must be enrolled or accepted in a technical, associate degree or baccalaureate degree program. For some, it will be their first classes in a college environment, while for others, it's a familiar path they are on as they continue their studies toward their educational goals. The funds are awarded through The Glenridge Academy and The Kay Pezzillo Arts Fund.

The Academy is run by a four-member committee consisting of Dr. Alan Grindal, Penny Kobernusz, Nance Brisky, and Paul Cincinnato, the chair. Cincinnato explains that the Glenridge Academy Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of providing a means for Glenridge staff members or their children and grandchildren who are living with them to pursue an education. “We're thrilled to see how it's grown in 13 years and honored to offer substantial funding to staff members, who play a critical role in the success of our community,” he says, adding that Nesbit established the scholarship concept because it “shared her philosophy of lifelong learning with Glenridge staff. With these scholarships, the Glenridge Academy's reach extends to everyone in the Glenridge family.”

This year's program attracted 21 applicants, of which 18 were awarded $4,000 scholarships funded by the Academy. Judging the competition was the responsibility of a seven-member selection committee.

Ellie Gaunoux is one of the recipients. Gaunoux, who works as a fitness assistant and massage therapist in the Glenridge Fitness Center, is studying health services administration at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. She says she's “extremely grateful for the scholarship program and the Glenridge family as a whole. This is the second year that I have received one and it truly is a tremendous help when it comes to covering my tuition and encouraging me to further pursue my dreams.”

The 18 recipients are: Chelsea Beatriz Diaz Rodriguez, who works in dining, is going to Florida International University to study political science;Ellie Gaunoux, who works in fitness, is going to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, to study health services administration; Daniela Santos is going to Florida State University to study public health; Evgeniya Zee Gillis, who works in the skilled nursing facility, is going to Suncoast College of Health to study nursing; Julio Abdala, who works in dining, is going to State College of Florida to study health science; Alex Cela is going to Case Western Reserve University to study anesthesia; Albert Cela is going to the University of South Florida to study business administration; Crystal Paver is going to the University of Central Florida to study biomedical science; Tiffany Paver is going to the University of Central Florida to study nursing; Karina Calderon, who works in the skilled nursing facility, is going to Suncoast Technical College to study nursing; Jose Pineda, who works in the skilled nursing facility, is going to State College of Florida to study nursing; Nadia Fianko, who works in dining, is going to Florida State University to study international affairs; Marcelo Renzo Polar is going to Keystone College to study sports leadership and management; Alejandra Ferrera is going to State College of Florida to study nursing; David Charlie Siddons, who works in dining, is going to the University of Florida to study biochemistry; Sharon Smith, who works in the skilled nursing facility, is going to Manatee Technical College to study nursing; Cammy Keiper, who works in dining, is going to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, to study education; and Keon Bryant, who works in assisted living, is going to Galen College of Nursing to study nursing.

About The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch

The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch, a Life Fulfilling Community, is located on a 150-acre campus situated within the master-planned Palmer Ranch community. The Glenridge features individual Club Homes and Villas, low-rise private Residences, a 60,000-sq.-ft. Village Commons area with multiple dining venues, a 260-seat Performing Arts Center, a Fitness Center, a 75-ft. heated saltwater pool and two HAR-TRU tennis courts. The Glenridge also offers a Health Assurance program, which provides members with access to private care residences in assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing at a significant discount to the market rate.