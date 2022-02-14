Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TEN TENORS Come to the Van Wezel Next Month

The performance is on Thursday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Feb. 14, 2022  

The Ten Tenors are making a return to Sarasota for a performance at the Van Wezel on Thursday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Love Is in the Air is the latest show from The Ten Tenors, which made its debut in Adelaide on May 18th, 2019.

Their latest show embraces love in all its forms and includes some of the most popular feel good love songs and wedding first dance songs of all time. The Ten Tenors will cover many of your favorite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs, and even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence. For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

The idea was sparked by a conversation between producer and manager D-J Wendt and longtime Tenor Paul Gelsumini about Paul's upcoming wedding. Paul was planning to use "Perfect" for the first dance song with the hope the other Tenors would join in, serenading him and his new wife, Jessica. It's one of the most memorable moments of a couple's life and the very next day D-J Wendt called Stephen Baker (record producer/musical director) with the notion of an album and show dedicated to wedding "first dance" songs. Love Is in the Air hopes to bring joy and hope to its audience, a chance to reminisce, and enjoy a few laughs while The Ten Tenors use their voices and sense of humor to navigate love in all of its forms. The group has sold more than 2.8 million concert tickets worldwide.

Tickets are $22-$92 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

