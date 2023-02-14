THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the Van Wezel

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 48th Anniversary kicking-off its 30-city national tour on Sept. 29 and visiting the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8pm. Tickets on sale Friday.

Fans will be able to meet and talk with Barry Bostwick, acclaimed star of this original cult classic in person. His iconic portrayal of "Brad Majors" has thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years.

Bostwick explains why The Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of film history's most enduring classics:

"It's fun, noisy and rude and only exists today because of the dedicated fan base and incredible "shadow casts" from around the world. They make it spectacular entertainment every show. It is nicely naughty!!! They bring the party. They invite you to participate. Its rock and roll!" said Bostwick.

He succinctly captures the movie's multi-generational appeal.

"Three generations of party goers have passed it down from one to another. It is a rite of passage from innocence to understanding and questioning!" commented Bostwick.

The show will also feature a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast and a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie. The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple - Brad and Janet - and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world. The 2023-2024 National Tour gives fans the chance to experience in-person this very special interactive sensation.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Barry Bostwick. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening." Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!