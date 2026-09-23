THE KING BORN A WOMAN Reading to Kick Off Red Bull Theater Fall Series

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The award-winning Red Bull Theater will kick-off their fall Revelation Readings Series on Monday, October 5 at 7:00 PM with THE KING BORN A WOMAN by Luis Vélez de Guevara and directed by Melissa Crespo. It is translated by The Working Group on the Comedia in Translation and Performance* and is produced in partnership with Diversifying the Classics | UCLA as a part of the 2026 LA Escena Festival.

The October reading will feature Leovina Charles, Carson Elrod, Marianna Gailus, Martin Lewis, Keshav Moodliar, Alfredo Narciso, Sina Pooresmaeil, and Pearl Rhein. It will premiere LIVE and Live Streamed from The Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street) on October 5. It will be available for streaming on-demand from October 6-11.

A subversive comedy from Spain's Golden Age presents medieval French history with a twist, exploring what truly makes a king. Charles the Fair is a dashing young monarch beloved by his subjects, but he has a big secret... An archaic law decrees that only a male can inherit the throne of France, forcing Charles—born Charlotte—to hide his birth gender from all. Romantic and political entanglements soon begin to complicate matters even more, threatening to bring the whole kingdom crashing down around him.

'Since 2020, we have been proud to partner with Barbara Fuchs and her dedicated team at UCLA's Diversifying the Classics in sharing never-before-translated plays from the Hispanic Golden Age. They are always a delight, and this year's A King Born A Woman is no exception. With this fantastic cast of some of New York's finest actors under Melissa Crespo's direction, audiences (both in person and online!) will enjoy this play of passion, gender, power and politics,' said Artistic Director Jesse Berger.

'Vélez de Guevara's play reminds us that there is nothing new about people chafing at the limitations of the gender system. His extraordinary protagonist is every inch a king, whatever the circumstances of their birth. We are thrilled to have translated this remarkable comedia, and delighted to have Red Bull bring it to life as the culmination of this year's LA Escena festival of Hispanic classical theater!' said Barbara Fuchs, Professor of Spanish and English at UCLA.

*The Working Group translators are Marta Albalá Pelegrín, Raquel Cruz, Diana Echeverria Palencia, Barbara Fuchs, Brenda Saraí Jaramillo, Rachel Kaufman, Ruth Lopez, Laura Muñoz, Javier Patiño Loira, Victoria Rasbridge, Rhonda Sharrah, Rebecca Ogden Smith, Jesslyn Whittell, Sofía Yazpik.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Vive le roi! In The King Born a Woman (El rey naciendo mujer), Spanish playwright Luis Vélez de Guevara (1579-1644) constructs an alternate history around the Salic Law, which prevented women from inheriting thrones and titles in France and other parts of Europe throughout the medieval and early modern period. The play flashes back several centuries to a crisis point, imagining a solution that transcends this rigid and exclusionary inheritance system. Writing for the Spanish court rather than the commercial theater, Vélez de Guevara also uses the play to question the valido system, which made royal favorites into shadow rulers who wielded tremendous power. Twenty years before the start of the play, France desperately needed a male heir, and the then king made sure they got one, no matter what it took. Raised as the crown prince, King Charles the Fair now celebrates his 20th birthday and life is good, except for one thing – he must hide the fact that he was born a woman. And another thing—the French people hate his scheming and power-hungry favorite, Rugero, whom Charles is hopelessly in love with. And if that wasn't enough, the English prince is storming the castle demanding Charles marry his sister. As internal rebellions, external invasions, and ungovernable emotions explode, the realm hangs in the balance, but will the heart win out? All's fair in love and war!—Rhonda Sharrah

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Luis Vélez de Guevara (1579-1644) was a prolific dramaturg and poet of the Spanish Golden Age. After some early ventures into court poetry, young Vélez served as a soldier until 1603, when he returned to Spain and joined the royal court of Philip IV, finding a place with the Sandoval family, whose star member was the Duke of Lerma, the King's favorite. Vélez served the Duke of Lerma's second son, the Count of Saldaña, who was a patron of the arts and kept company with some of the Golden Age's most celebrated writers. Vélez's connection to the royal court shaped his literary career: his early plays and poetry were often written to praise a specific nobleman or courtly celebration, perhaps to pledge literary allegiance to a specific patron and earn their financial backing. Vélez's abundant production—more than 400 plays over the course of his life—earned him the respect of his contemporaries, including Miguel de Cervantes and Lope De Vega. Vélez's court plays reveal a deep fascination with aristocratic pomp and circumstance. No uncritical admirer, however, Vélez was most celebrated for work that satirized courtly mores. His 1622 play Reinar después de morir, for example, critiques dynastic marriage by making a tragic love story out of the historical affair between Don Pedro, Prince of Portugal, and his beloved, a woman of illegitimate birth. Likewise, El diablo cojuelo, a satirical novel published in 1641, uses the figure of a limping devil and naive student to critique the widespread dissimulation and ensuing suspicion in Spanish society. The unlikely duo fly above Madrid, alighting on rooftops to spy on the city's inhabitants and reveal the dissonance between their public personas and private habits. A biting satire on the customs of his time, Vélez's El diablo cojuelo remains his most famous work. The era's heightened scrutiny dogged Vélez's own public persona, for he was plagued by rumors that he was a converso, a Christian of Jewish heritage. Conversos were systematically excluded from many privileges, and faced the difficult challenge of proving their religious, cultural, and social fealty before their old Christian peers. Perhaps for this reason Vélez both celebrated virtuous leaders and challenged the prestige of lineage. Read in this light, El rey naciendo mujer becomes another in a series of texts to offer a nuanced, humanistic approach to leadership. —Brenda Saraí Jaramillo

ABOUT RED BULL THEATER

Red Bull Theater brings rarely seen classic plays to dynamic new life for contemporary audiences, uniting a respect for tradition with a modern sensibility. Named for the rowdy Jacobean playhouse that illegally performed plays in England during the years of Puritan rule, Red Bull Theater is New York City's home for dynamic performances of great plays that stand the test of time. With the Jacobean plays of Shakespeare and his contemporaries as its cornerstone, the company also produces new works that are in conversation with the classics. A home for artists, scholars, and students, Red Bull Theater delights and engages the intellect and imagination of audiences, and strives to make its work accessible, diverse, and welcoming to all. We value and practice inclusiveness, equity, and diversity in all of our activities, and are committed to antiracist action. Red Bull Theater believes in the power of great classic stories and plays of heightened language to deepen our understanding of the human condition, in the special ability of live theater to create unique, collective experiences, and in the timeless capacity of classical theater to illuminate the events of our times. Variety agreed, hailing Red Bull's work as: 'Proof that classical theater can still be surprising after hundreds of years.' Since its debut in 2003 with a production of Shakespeare's Pericles starring Daniel Breaker, Red Bull Theater has served adventurous theatergoers with Off-Broadway productions, Revelation Readings, and the annual Short New Play Festival. The company also offers outreach programs including Shakespeare in Schools, bringing professional actors and teaching artists into public school classrooms; Bull Sessions, free post-play discussions with top scholars; and Classical Acting Intensives led by veteran theater professionals. During the pandemic, Red Bull created several new and ongoing programs to serve audiences and artists with our mission: Red Bull Podcasts, Online Readings, Seminars, and more. 'The most exciting classical theater in New York,' as Time Out NY has called it, has produced 27 Off-Broadway productions and over 200 Revelation Readings of rarely seen classics, serving a community of more than 5,000 artists and providing quality artistic programming to an audience of over 65,000. The company's unique programming has received ongoing critical acclaim and has been recognized with Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama League, Callaway, Off-Broadway Alliance, and OBIE nominations and Awards.

ABOUT THE LA ESCENA FESTIVAL

The LA Escena Festival of Hispanic classical theater will be back September 17-October 5, 2026. The fifth edition of Diversifying the Classics' biennial festival will bring exciting new works by International Artists and Los Angeles playwrights to UCLA's MacGowan Hall theaters in Westwood, Los Angeles. LA Escena is Los Angeles' first Hispanic classical theater festival, organized by UCLA's Diversifying the Classics, which is part of the Division of Humanities. Since the inaugural edition in 2018, LA Escena has brought the best of Southern California theater together with acclaimed performers from around the world to celebrate the comedia in performance and adaptation. This year LA Escena will offer productions by theater companies from Mexico, Spain, and the United States, including three new adaptations from our popular Golden Tongues series, as well as premiering our new translation of The King Born a Woman by Red Bull Theater, streaming from New York City.

TICKET INFORMATION

Red Bull Theater's Revelation Reading of THE KING BORN A WOMAN by Luis Vélez de Guevara and directed by Melissa Crespo will premiere LIVE from the Shiva at The Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street) on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET. A recording will be available from Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00 PM ET through Sunday, October 11 at 11:59 PM ET. Open captions will be available from Wednesday, October 7 at 7:00 PM ET through Sunday, October 11 at 11:59 PM ET.

Tickets for the in-person reading are $58-83, including all fees. For in-person tickets, click here.

Tickets for online streaming and on-demand access are $30. For online tickets, click here.

For more information about any of Red Bull Theater's programs and productions, please visit www.redbulltheater.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 00 Hrs 07 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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