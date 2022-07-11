Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From The Exchange

Sarasota Orchestra has been awarded a $25,000 grant from The Exchange. Grant funds will support the 2022-2023 Young Person's Concerts.



Sarasota Orchestra's Young Person's Concerts began in 1953 and feature live concert performances by the Sarasota Orchestra for 4th and 5th grade students. In addition to the field trip to hear the Sarasota Orchestra perform in October 2022, an interactive study guide is created for Sarasota and Manatee County teachers. These lesson plans enrich the students' knowledge of the music beyond the concert.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support from The Exchange which helps ensure that nearly 9,000 students are able to attend the Young Person's Concerts. For many, this concert is their first exposure to classical music," said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna.

Sarasota Orchestra's mission is to engage, educate and enrich our community through high-quality, live musical experiences. The Exchange has been providing financial support to Sarasota Orchestra since 1962.