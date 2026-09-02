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Sarasota Jewish Theatre Receives $5,000 Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation to Support I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY Tour

The play, based on children's writings from the Terezin concentration camp, will reach more than 3,000 students.

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Sarasota Jewish Theatre Receives $5,000 Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation to Support I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY Tour

Sarasota Jewish Theatre (SJT) recently received a $5,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation to support its November 2026 educational tour of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly.” This grant enables the production to be taken to local middle and high schools, reaching over 3,000 students. 

“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” is based on the true story of the children interned at the Terezin concentration camp during WWII. Over 15,000 children passed through Terezin's gates; only about 150 survived. A dedicated teacher in the camp gave the children the courage to write and draw descriptions of their lives in the camp along with their hopes and dreams. Inspired by the extraordinary book of artwork and poetry created by the children, “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” is a powerful play that stands as a stunning testament to resilience, humanity, and courage in the face of unimaginable hardship.

The grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation enables the production to be taken to local middle and high schools, reaching over 3,000 students.

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