KADDISH FOR THE BARRIO to Open Sarasota Jewish Theatre 2026-2027 Season

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Sarasota Jewish Theatre has announced its 2026-2027 season, which begins in October 2026 with Kaddish for the Barrio, a new play by local actor and playwright Gabriel Ortiz. Sing in the Season, a special event in January 2027, features Broadway star Lauren Molina bringing her extraordinary artistry to an unforgettable evening tracing the journey of Jewish musical theatre. The Howard J. Millman Performance Series – February through May 2027 – consists of three plays: We Had A World by Joshua Harmon, Moonlight and Magnolias by Ron Hutchison, and Kindertransport by Diane Samuels. For more information and to purchase Sing in the Season tickets, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org. To purchase play tickets, visit ThePlayers.org/sarasota-jewish-theatre or call 941-365-2494.

In a first for the organization, SJT is participating in the development of a new play. Kaddish for the Barrio was written by Sarasota-based actor and playwright Gabriel Ortiz. A haunted young Latino gang member and an aging rabbi form an unlikely bond inside a crumbling East L.A. synagogue, now used as a community center. This bold new drama explores guilt, redemption, and the search for light in a world shattered by violence. Blending humor, poetry, rap and prayer, it asks whether broken souls can find a way to heal. Directed by Preston Boyd, this show will be presented at The Sarasota Players, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, October 7-11. Tickets are $36 at ThePlayers.org/sarasota-jewish-theatre.

Performances: October 9, 11 at 1:30 p.m.; October 7, 8, 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Sing in the Season is a joyful celebration of music, theatre, and Jewish culture starring award-winning Broadway actress, musician, and singer-songwriter Lauren Molina. Fresh from her acclaimed performance as Golde in Asolo Repertory Theatre's celebrated production of Fiddler on the Roof, Molina brings her extraordinary artistry to an unforgettable evening tracing the remarkable journey of Jewish musical theatre from Yiddish theatre to Sondheim. This special event will be held at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Howard J. Millman Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Avenue in Sarasota, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. and January 10 at 1:30 p.m. General seating tickets are $96 and can be purchased at SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

SJT's Howard J. Millman Performance Series runs from February through May 2027 with performances at Payne Park Auditorium, 2100 E. Laurel Street in Sarasota. Main season subscriptions ($113-$130) and single tickets ($24-48) can be purchased at ThePlayers.org/sarasota-jewish-theatre or by calling 941-365-2494.

SJT is thrilled to present the regional premiere of We Had A World by Joshua Harmon and directed by Gus Kaikkonen (February 2-14). A playwright revisits the larger-than-life grandmother who both adored and wounded him, uncovering generations of secrets, resentments and fierce devotion along the way. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, this deeply human new play explores the way we carry the people we love long after they've shattered our hearts.

Preview: February 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances: February 5, 7, 10, 12, 14 at 1:30 p.m.; February 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 11, 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Moonlight and Magnolias by Ron Hutchison, March 16-28, will be directed by Peter Amster. Hollywood producer David O. Selznick has just five days to save the film adaptation of Gone With the Wind from disaster—and he's willing to lock the doors, starve his collaborators, and drive everyone mad in the process. Packed with rapid-fire wit, backstage chaos, and magnetic personalities, this wildly entertaining comedy is a love letter to the glorious insanity of show business.

Preview: March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances: March 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 at 1:30 p.m.; March 17, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Kindertransport by Diane Samuels (May 18-30) tells the gripping story of a young Jewish girl who escapes Nazi Germany on a rescue train to England. Years later, as an adult, she is still grappling with the family, identity, and life she was forced to leave behind. Poetic, powerful, and deeply moving, this unforgettable drama shines a light on survival, memory, and the hidden scars of generational trauma. Directed by Vickie Daignault.

Preview: May 18 at 7:30 pm

Performances: May 21, 23, 26, 28, 30 at 1:30 p.m.; May 19, 20, 22, 25, 26, 27, 29 at 7:30 p.m.

TOUR DATES

Kaddish for the Barrio – October 7-11, The Sarasota Players

October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

October 9 at 1:30 p.m.

October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

October 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Sing in the Season – Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Howard J. Millman Theatre

January 9 at 7:30 p.m.

January 10 at 1:30 p.m.

We Had A World – February 2-14, Payne Park Auditorium

February 2 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview)

February 3 at 7:30 p.m.

February 4 at 7:30 p.m.

February 5 at 1:30 p.m.

February 6 at 7:30 p.m.

February 7 at 1:30 p.m.

February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

February 10 at 1:30 p.m.

February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

February 12 at 1:30 p.m.

February 13 at 7:30 p.m.

February 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Moonlight and Magnolias – March 16-28, Payne Park Auditorium

March 16 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview)

March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

March 19 at 1:30 p.m.

March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

March 21 at 1:30 p.m.

March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

March 24 at 1:30 p.m.

March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

March 26 at 1:30 p.m.

March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

March 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Kindertransport – May 18-30, Payne Park Auditorium

May 18 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview)

May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

May 21 at 1:30 p.m.

May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

May 23 at 1:30 p.m.

May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

May 26 at 1:30 p.m.

May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

May 27 at 7:30 p.m.

May 28 at 1:30 p.m.

May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

May 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Carole Kleinberg, SJT's artistic director, stated, 'I am excited about what's ahead for us next season for so many reasons. Producing the regional premiere of Joshua Harmon's brand new play, We Had A World, makes my heart go pitterpat. Our directors are always superb, but bringing the master of comedy, Peter Amster, on board to direct Moonlight and Magnolias takes us to a whole new level.'

For more information and to purchase Sing in the Season tickets, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org. To purchase play tickets, visit ThePlayers.org/sarasota-jewish-theatre or call 941-365-2494.

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