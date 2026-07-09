Sarasota Jewish Theatre Reveals Plays Chosen For The 2026 Newish Jewish Play Reading Series

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Sarasota Jewish Theatre (SJT) is pleased to announce the plays chosen for its summer 2026 Newish Jewish Play Reading Series. The series includes “A Punchline” by Michael Schwartz on August 17, “Un Hombre: A Golem Story” by Stephen Kaplan on August 24, and “Dry Summer” by Robert Axelrod on August 31. The 7:30 p.m. play readings are presented at The Sarasota Players in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets are $18 per reading or $45 for the three-play series. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

SJT received more than 150 submissions from across the country. Those were curated down to 47 plays which met the criteria for this series: the plays tell Jewish stories or are written by Jewish playwrights and must be new, newish, or have received limited recent production. A group of theatre professionals read and rated all 47, reduced the number to nine semi-finalists, and then selected the three winning plays. Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg stated, “Our winning plays have very fresh plot points and present interesting, thought-provoking universal issues.”

Audience members will be asked to complete evaluation forms which will provide important feedback to the playwrights and also help SJT decide if any of the plays are appropriate to fully stage in a future season.

“A Punchline” by Michael Schwartz from Indiana, PA, directed by Jeffery Kin

Monday, August 17, 7:30 p.m.

Leah, a Holocaust survivor, moves to Hollywood and creates a television show featuring “funny Nazis,” which has proven popular as well as offensive to many. Leah tells her story in a synagogue as part of a lecture and discussion series, during which she remembers a special relationship she forged in the concentration camp and the price she had to pay for survival on her own terms. This play contains strong adult language and sexual content. The cast includes H. Todd Freeman, Jeremy Guerreo-Heideman, Melissa Ingrisano, James Kassees, Kevin Moroney, Jan Neuberger, and Jill Schroeder.

“Un Hombre: A Golem Story” by Stephen Kaplan of Bogota, NJ, directed by Yinoelle Colon

Monday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.

Sculptor Rebecca Wolfson is struggling to get back on track after the untimely death of her husband. She is suffering from intense artist's block, and her son is withdrawn, failing Spanish, and unprepared for his upcoming Bar Mitzvah. All seems hopeless until a lot of wine and a little magic transform a hunk of clay into the answer to all their problems. But when her creation begins questioning his own purpose and existence, both mother and son are forced to confront their grief and grow in ways they never expected. The cast includes Charlie Agurcia, Dariel Caro Cruz, Noelma Colon, and Yinoelle Colon.

“Dry Summer” by Robert Axelrod from North Hollywood, CA, directed by Preston Boyd

Monday, August 31, 7:30 p.m.

Desperate to get his life back on track, a depressed, gay, Jewish 20-something returns home for the summer, where he winds up taking a job as an unconventional sober companion to his alcoholic former neighbor as she attempts to make it to 90 days of sobriety. The cast includes Preston Boyd, Drake Crandus, Ruth Shaulis, Tami Vaughan, and Doug Wetzel.

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