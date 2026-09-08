SAILING: YACHT ROCK AND BEYOND to Open at Florida Studio Theatre

NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre will kick off its 2026-27 Winter Cabaret Season with Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond, an original musical revue created by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins, and Catherine Randazzo with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser. Featuring beloved hits from Christopher Cross to Olivia Newton-John, this laid-back celebration explores the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s that are still making waves today. Previews begin September 23, officially opening September 25, with performances through February 7, 2027, in FST’s Court Cabaret.

Set sail through an treasured collection of songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, and endless summer nights. Featuring favorites like 'Sailing,' 'Margaritaville,' 'Brandy,' 'Escape (The Piña Colada Song),' 'Arthur's Theme,' and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the smooth sounds of Yacht Rock and beyond.

“What makes this music so fascinating is that none of these artists knew they were creating ‘yacht rock’ when they recorded these songs,” said Director and FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo. “The term came years later, after these songs had already become part of the soundtrack of an era. That gives us the chance to look at this music in a whole new way – and have fun while doing it. So, get ready to drift away to these smooth songs while discovering what makes something ‘yacht rock’ in the first place!”

Performing these hits are J.D. Daw (Jersey Tenors), an actor and writer who recently wrote, produced, and starred in the web series The Wizard Next Door; Gemma Pedersen (FST debut), whose theatre credits include Flower Drum Song, Pacific Overtures, and Sweeney Todd; Lorenzo Pugliese (One Hit Wonders), who has appeared in national tours of The Spongebob Musical and in The Cher Show; and Talitha McDougall Jones (FST debut) whose credits include Little Shop of Horrors, Oklahoma!, Grease, and more.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), Zach Spound (Music Director), Ben Liebert (Choreographer), Andrew Gray (Scenic & Lighting Designer), Tony Toney (Costume Designer), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Designer), and Molly DeLuca (Stage Management Intern/Sound & Light Board Operator).

Drift away with Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond from September 23, 2026, to February 7, 2027. Previews are September 23 and 24, with opening night on September 25, 2026. Single tickets start at $37.

Need more Sarasota Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming