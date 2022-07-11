New Shows Announced at The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, has announced ten additional shows for the upcoming season. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. The remainder of the 2022-2023 season will be announced at a later date.

Shows just announced include:

Still Collins USA (October 14)

Joe Gatto (October 27)

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll: Part V (November 12)

Dave Koz And Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour with Special Guests David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White, and Rebecca Jade (November 26)

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (December 7)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (December 10)

Cirque Música: Holiday Wonderland (December 17)

A Christmas Carol (December 18)

Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas (December 22)

The Nutcracker presented by International Ballet of Florida (December 23)

Bensel shared, "We're thrilled to announce these shows as part of our upcoming season. Our audiences will get to experience the timeless hits of Phil Collins and Genesis with cover band Still Collins USA. Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll will take fans on a wonderful journey through the glory days of rock music. The holiday line up is incredible, featuring classics like A Christmas Carol and contemporary retellings like The Hip Hop Nutcracker. It will be perfect for friends, families and couples to get together to celebrate the season. It is definitely Christmas in July! And, we look forward to welcoming you for another fabulous season at the Van Wezel."

For additional photos or information, contact Muffy Lavens at Muffy.Lavens@sarasotaFL.gov. Tickets for these shows can be purchased at VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel, which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.