New Asolo Rep Media Studio To Be Named For Deb Kabinoff

Asolo Repertory Theatre will name its new, state-of-the-art media production facility for longtime benefactor Deb Kabinoff. The Deb Kabinoff Media Production Studio will contain the infrastructure and technology to produce significant educational, institutional and promotional audio/visual media to support and amplify Asolo Rep's goals.

Kabinoff most recently contributed $250,000 to Asolo Rep's "Staging Our Future," a capital campaign that is funding the extensive expansion of the Robert and Beverly Koski Production Center on Tallevast Road. The Kabinoff Studio will be located within these new facilities.

"Deb's contributions help to amplify and support some of Asolo Rep's most ambitious goals," said Managing Director Linda DiGabriele. "Now her name will be on some of the most important projects coming out of our expanded Koski Center facilities. We're thankful for her passion and dedication to our mission."

Kabinoff's name will be listed on Koski Center signage in perpetuity. For five years, significant media produced in The Production Studio will include the statement, "Created in Asolo Rep's Deb Kabinoff Media Production Studio."

Groundbreaking for the Koski expansion, Phase 1, took place on April 27, 2021. Phase 1 is fully funded and is expected to be completed by June 2022, with Phase 2 construction commencing soon thereafter. The new facilities include architectural design by Sweet Sparkman Architects and construction management by Tandem Construction.

Staging Our Future is expected to be a $21 million project total and Asolo Rep has already raised more than $13 million. Originally acquired in 2009, the Asolo Rep Koski Center is currently home to the Ted Weiller Rehearsal Hall, the Joan Armour Mendell Scenic Studio, remote costume storage and production offices.

In addition to serving Asolo Rep productions, the new facilities will allow Asolo Rep to partner with other local and national organizations, Broadway productions, national tours, up-and-coming artists and more. The Deb Kabinoff Media Production Studio will be used in the creation of extensive video productions for marketing, as well as educational purposes. Asolo Rep will also rent the studio to other organizations.

Kabinoff has long been a business and philanthropic force in the community. In 2014, she and her late husband launched North Port-based GulfStar Homes, which builds and sells high-amenity, affordable housing. In recent years, Kabinoff has focused her philanthropic energies in helping organizations use technology to communicate and to provide education in the most effective manner. This gift to Asolo Rep is her third donation of a media production studio to a non-profit organization in Sarasota.

"Advances in technology have greatly improved our ability to communicate to audiences at home and around the world. Asolo Rep will be able to take great advantage of the resources of this studio to produce stunning audio-visual messages," said Kabinoff. "I have long been impressed and inspired by Asolo Rep's dedication to world-class artistry and am thrilled to donate this studio for them."