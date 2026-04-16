Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Asolo Repertory Theatre

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Asolo Repertory Theatre presents FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, running now through May 24, 2026 at the Mertz Theatre in Sarasota, FL.

Based on Sholem Aleichem's stories, with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, this beloved classic follows Tevye, the village milkman, as he tries to provide his wife and their five daughters a life filled with prosperity, faith, and tradition. But more than one revolution is on the horizon and everything they have come to cherish hangs in the balance.

The production is directed by Peter Rothstein, with choreography by Daniel Pelzig and music direction by Matthew R. Meckes. The creative team also includes Kate Sutton Johnson (scenic design), Howard Tsvi Kaplan (costume design), Philip Rosenberg (lighting design), Ken Travis (sound design), and Michelle Hart (hair, wig, and makeup design).

The cast features Jeremy Radin as Tevye, Lauren Molina as Golde, Rachel Gubow as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Hodel, Linda Bard as Chava, Tina Stafford as Yente, David Darrow as Motel, Trent Dahlin as Perchik, Jason Pintar as Lazar Wolf, and Andrii Padkovskyi as the Fiddler. The ensemble includes Louis Tucci, Brad Giovanine, Will Westray, Benjamin Magnuson, Calee Gardner, Diana DiMarzio, Christian T Douglas, Maxim Chlumecky, Alex Hatcher, Sam Griffin, Celeste Vandermillen, Yurii Padkovskyi, Allie McLaughlin, and Ainsley McLaughlin.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF runs through May 24, 2026. For tickets and more information, visit www.asolo.org.



The cast of Fiddler on the Roof

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof

Maxim Chlumecky

Jeremy Radin

Trent Dahlin, Noa Luz Barenblatt

Noa Luz Barenblatt, Rachel Gubow, Linda Bard

Andrii Padkovskyi, Jeremy Radin

Andrii Padkovskyi