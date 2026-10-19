Jeannette Bayardelle to Headline Hermitage Artful Lobster Benefit

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The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced that Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country, The Color Purple, Hair) will headline the Hermitage's signature fall fundraising event, “The Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration!” on Saturday, November 7 from 11:30am to 2pm at the Hermitage campus on Manasota Key.

The popular fall luncheon will also feature folk musician and 2025 Hermitage Cross Arts Collaborative Fellow Tommy Lubben (of The Lubben Brothers); and 2024 Hermitage Cross Arts Collaborative Fellow Raleigh Mosely II. This year's event will honor Hermitage champion Adeline 'Addie' Morrison. Morrison and her family have been invaluable supporters of the organization, and last year made a transformative gift of land and property on Manasota Key that will ensure the lasting legacy of the Hermitage for generations to come.

Now in its eighteenth year, the Artful Lobster raises funds for the Hermitage's renowned artist residency program, supporting the creative process of artists from around the world in the fields of music, theater, visual art, literature, dance, and more. This popular event, which takes place outdoors beneath a large tent on the Hermitage's beachfront campus, features a lobster feast catered by Michael's On East, in addition to live performances from renowned Hermitage Fellows. The Co-Chairs for the 2026 Artful Lobster are Carol White Bold & Larry Bold and Larry & Debbie Haspel.

Jeannette Bayardelle is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer, writer, composer, and entrepreneur whose career spans Broadway, film, television, and original theatrical productions. From her roots in the Bronx to stages around the world, she has built a career defined by powerful storytelling, artistic versatility, and a passion for creating opportunities beyond the stage. Bayardelle earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Mrs. Neilsen in Broadway's Girl From the North Country, featuring the music of Bob Dylan. Her Broadway credits also include The Color Purple, & Juliet, and the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair. She originated the role of Celie in the first national tour of The Color Purple, produced by Oprah Winfrey and earning Jeannette an NAACP Theatre Award for her performance. Her Off-Broadway credits include Heathers, The Harder They Come, and Rock of Ages. Beyond her work as a performer, Bayardelle wrote the book, music, and lyrics for SHIDA, an original one-woman musical in which she portrays multiple characters. Directed by Andy Sandberg, SHIDA premiered Off-Broadway in New York before traveling to London and other stages, earning Jeannette recognition as Best Lead Actress in a Musical at the AUDELCO Awards and Off West End Awards. Her work and career have been featured in media outlets including Forbes, CNN, Good Morning America, CBS News, and The Tonight Show. She is a proud Hermitage Fellow and performed at the Van Wezel in the Hermitage's twentieth Anniversary Concert in 2023.

Tommy Lubben, a classically trained multi-instrumentalist and performer who is one-third of the musical trio The Lubben Brothers, describes himself a “folk revivalist,” constructing original arrangements of archetypal American songs throughout history. Last seen at the Hermitage in our culminating program for the 2025 Cross Arts Collaborative and a frequent collaborator with Sarasota's Key Chorale, Lubben is a musician pioneering original music rich in lyrical sensitivity, vocal harmonies, in the timeless, multicultural American folk tradition.

Raleigh Mosely II is the 2024 recipient of the Hermitage Cross Arts Collaborative Fellowship and a member of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, where he has starred as Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls and as the title role in Purlie. His additional credits with WBTT include Soul Crooners at the National Black Theatre Festival, Broadway in Black, Joyful! Joyful!, Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul, In the Heights, and A Motown Christmas.

Conductor, pianist, arranger, and arts leader Dr. Joseph Holt, a frequent Hermitage collaborator, will provide accompaniment on the keys.

(Complete bios for artists can be found below.)

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jeannette Bayardelle to the Hermitage to perform at the eighteenth annual Artful Lobster,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “I have had the pleasure of working with Jeannette for over fifteen years, and she brought down the house at the Van Wezel for our Hermitage twentieth Anniversary Concert. We're so fortunate to have Jeannette joining us for this year's event! The line-up of talent for this year's Artful Lobster is truly extraordinary, and attendees are in for a real treat.”

The Artful Lobster raises vital funds for the Hermitage's core residency program and the many free programs the Hermitage offers throughout the community each year. Sponsorship levels for this fundraiser range from $2,000 to $10,000. Sponsorships may be purchased by contacting Hermitage Development at (941) 475-2098, Ext. 2. The event has extremely limited capacity remaining, so timely bookings are strongly recommended.

Community and media partners for the 2026 Hermitage Artful Lobster include Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Herald-Tribune Media Group, Key Agency, and SRQ Media. A full list of this year's sponsors and partners can be found at HermitageArtistRetreat.org/ArtfulLobster2026.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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