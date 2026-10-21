Igor Turin | JEWISH THEATRE OF THE WORLD Will Come to Sarasota Art Museum
The event will be held on November 30.
Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present Igor Turin | Jewish Theatre of the World on November 30, 7:00 p.m., at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Turin, a photographer, traveled the world documenting professional Jewish theatres. His soon-to-be-released book, Jewish Theatre of the World, is the first comprehensive global documentation of all active professional Jewish theatres, including SJT.
Photographer Igor Turin has traveled the world documenting professional Jewish theatres – a project initiated from a personal impulse and shaped by the experiences of recent years. His soon-to-be-released book, Jewish Theatre of the World, is the first comprehensive global documentation of all active professional Jewish theatres. The photographs capture representative moments from rehearsals and performances and offer insights into the artistic diversity of this theatrical world. Accompanying texts outline the history, development, key figures, and significant productions of each theatre.
This event, hosted in person by Michael Raver, brings Turin to Sarasota from Berlin, Germany, via Zoom. Raver will lead the discussion about Turin's journey around the globe visiting Jewish theatres – including Sarasota Jewish Theatre in May 2025 to photograph Joshua Harmon's “Bad Jews” which was playing at the time. There will be a Q & A session, and a limited number of signed books will be available at the event.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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