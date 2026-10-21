Igor Turin | JEWISH THEATRE OF THE WORLD Will Come to Sarasota Art Museum

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Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present Igor Turin | Jewish Theatre of the World on November 30, 7:00 p.m., at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Turin, a photographer, traveled the world documenting professional Jewish theatres. His soon-to-be-released book, Jewish Theatre of the World, is the first comprehensive global documentation of all active professional Jewish theatres, including SJT.

Photographer Igor Turin has traveled the world documenting professional Jewish theatres – a project initiated from a personal impulse and shaped by the experiences of recent years. His soon-to-be-released book, Jewish Theatre of the World, is the first comprehensive global documentation of all active professional Jewish theatres. The photographs capture representative moments from rehearsals and performances and offer insights into the artistic diversity of this theatrical world. Accompanying texts outline the history, development, key figures, and significant productions of each theatre.

This event, hosted in person by Michael Raver, brings Turin to Sarasota from Berlin, Germany, via Zoom. Raver will lead the discussion about Turin's journey around the globe visiting Jewish theatres – including Sarasota Jewish Theatre in May 2025 to photograph Joshua Harmon's “Bad Jews” which was playing at the time. There will be a Q & A session, and a limited number of signed books will be available at the event.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 16 Hrs 51 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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