Florida Studio Theatre Welcomes J Paul Nicholas as New Associate Artist

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that award-winning actor, director, teacher, and fight choreographer J Paul Nicholas will join its Artistic Team beginning March 1, 2021. As an Associate Artist, Nicholas will bring his talent to FST's stages as an actor and director, will help advance FST's robust New Play Development program, and will lead classes at the FST School.

"Paul is a triple threat: he is an actor, director, and manager rolled into one," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "He is a Renaissance man. He's an excellent actor-as FST's audiences witnessed with his performance in our World Premiere production of Honor Killing in 2018-an experienced director, and has a Master's Degree in Business. He truly understands multiple sides of the theatre industry. Paul will be a wonderful addition to FST's Artistic Team, and I look forward to seeing what we'll be able to achieve together."

Nicholas brings over 15 years of directing and acting experience to FST. He has performed at over a dozen regional theatres across the country, including Seattle Rep, Actors Theatre of Louisville, and Wooly Mammoth, and was part of the national tour of the Broadway hit, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. He made his FST debut in 2018, playing four characters in the theatre's World Premiere production of Honor Killing by Sarah Bierstock. Nicholas has also directed productions of plays and staged readings at theatres along the East Coast, in addition to providing dramaturgical support for playwrights like John Anastasi (I Forgive You, Ronald Reagan) and Corinna Manetto (You Must Be Mine). His experience onstage and in the director's chair will be vital to his work at FST, collaborating with members of FST's Playwright Collective to develop new work for the theatre's stages.

"It is difficult to express how honored I am to have this opportunity," shared J Paul Nicholas. "I am thrilled that, as a member of FST's Artistic Team, I will be supporting playwrights during their creative process and helping guide actors to their most truthful portrayal of characters."

In addition to his artistic background, Nicholas is also an accomplished teacher and fight director. As a Teaching Artist, he has worked extensively with youth, guiding students through the worlds of Improvisation, Stage Combat, Shakespeare, and Acting. Nicholas has served as Fight Choreographer for ten productions, including That Pretty Pretty; or The Rape Play at Theatre Exile (Philadelphia, PA) to Flyin' West at Alliance Theater (Atlanta, GA).

"Not only is this position my dream job-to be involved in all aspects of making theatre-but it is also with an organization that I truly admire," said Nicholas. "FST has been a beacon of social and fiscal responsibility, while always maintaining the highest standards of entertainment and enlightenment."