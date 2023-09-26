Florida Studio Theatre Improv Announces Fall Season Lineup

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces its lineup of upcoming FST Improv performances October 7 – December 31, 2023. From the no-holds-barred comedy showdown Out of Bounds and the improvised holiday musical, It's A Blunderful Life, to a comedic whodunit, To Die For, and more, this fall season features a wide array of performance styles and techniques. Tickets are $15 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

Kicking off the fall season on Saturday, October 7, is Out of Bounds, where two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in the ultimate comedy competition. In back-to-back rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience's laughter and applause. At Out of Bounds, the audience decides which team will emerge triumphant.

Just in time for Halloween, FST Improv presents We're Doomed, an original, fully improvised horror movie, for just one night: Saturday, October 28. Based on a title provided by the audience, members of FST Improv will create an entertaining and humorous show featuring all the twists and turns, suspense, and tropes that are synonymous with thrillers.

“In We're Doomed, we will pay homage to the different character types you see in your favorite horror movies, like the hero, the love interest, or the old sage,” said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. “Audiences should also expect to see another staple of the genre: characters making stupid decisions when they're in danger.”

Continuing the spooky season is To Die For, a comedic whodunit with a new suspect every night. After debuting last year, To Die For returns to FST's Bowne's Lab on December 2, 2023. This popular murder mystery show features a cast of quirky characters and a plucky detective who will go to extreme lengths to crack the case.

“We're hoping to get the audience involved even more this time around, so they should be ready!” added Luera. “We're looking to the audience to fill in the details of the world the murder mystery takes place in, and maybe even take on a role themselves.”

Next up is It's A Blunderful Life, an improvised holiday musical playing one-night only: Saturday, December 23. With no scripts, no musical score, and absolutely no idea what will happen next, FST's ensemble of improvisers will deliver full-blown musical numbers, drama, and spontaneous choreography in this musical improv show.

Bringing 2023 to a close is Resolution Rewind, a collage of the best games, sketches, and more, of the past year. Core members of FST Improv will put together a lineup of the audience's favorite games to provide audiences with a comedic retrospective. Audiences should be prepared to share their highlights of the past year and to join FST's improvisers for a champagne toast to ring in the new year.

Back for another season of laughter are returning cast members: Kevin Allen, Tayler Bungo, Christian Corpora, Sylvia Day, Sarah Durham, Chris Friday, Darryl Knapp, Will Luera, Sal Piccolo, and Autumn Steiner. New members of FST Improv are Lauren Phillips and James Rudolph. Sergei Glushonokov or Helena Rankin will serve as the musical improviser on the piano at each performance.

FST IMPROV PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Out of Bounds

Saturday, October 7, 14, and 21 at 7:30PM

Saturday, November 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 7:30PM

We're Doomed (ONE NIGHT ONLY)

Saturday, October 28 at 7:30PM

To Die For

Saturday, December 2, 9, and 16 at 7:30PM

It's A Blunderful Life (ONE NIGHT ONLY)

Saturday, December 23 at 7:30PM

Resolution Rewind (TWO NIGHTS ONLY)

Saturday, December 30 at 7:30PM

Sunday, December 31 at 7:30PM

