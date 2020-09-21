Florida Studio Theatre Hosts Virtual 24-HOUR NEW PLAY DASH

This day-long creative sprint culminates on Sunday, September 27 at 6PM.

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that it will host the 24-Hour New Play Dash, an online artistic event where FST School students are challenged to create, rehearse, and perform all-new plays in just 24 hours. Each play's subject, number of characters, and other key elements will be assigned completely at random. Student writers will work with members of FST's artistic staff, student actors, and stage managers to bring their original scripts to life. This day-long creative sprint culminates on Sunday, September 27 at 6PM with an online performance for participants' family and friends. The virtual performance is available online for a suggested donation. To reserve your spot, call FST's Education Office at 941.366.1350.

"The core objective of this event is to give our students a chance to shine!" said Jason Cannon, an Associate Artist at FST. "They'll get to collaborate, see their creation come to fruition overnight, and also feel that they are a part of a community, which we are all sorely missing."

The event kicks off with an online welcome meeting at 5PM on Saturday, September 26, where writers will meet their collaborators and learn what "mystery ingredients" they must incorporate into their plays. After meeting the creative teams they'll be working with, writers have just twelve hours to complete their scripts by 6AM on Sunday, September 27. Writing advisors will be available throughout the night to provide feedback and help brainstorm ideas.

"One of our goals at FST is to put students in direct contact with artists when we can," shared Josh Ford, FST's Director of Education. "This 24-Hour Play Dash is a terrific way for professional artists to collaborate with students and theatre enthusiasts who may not have previously had the opportunity to be directly involved with theatre."

Directors will receive the scripts early Sunday morning and will have only a few hours to virtually rehearse the play with student actors in preparation for the culminating performance at 6PM. The entire event will come to a close with an awards ceremony at 7:15PM, recognizing each play for its creativity and imagination.

