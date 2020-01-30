FSU/Asolo Conservatory To Host The Andrei Project, A Demidov Technique Lab

World renowned acting professor, Andrei Malaev-Babel is bringing the Demidov Technique to America, specifically to Sarasota, in an experimental classroom project that will culminate in two weekends of performance of Debbie Tucker Green's hang. The Demidov Technique teaches actors to draw from their subconscious minds to give personal and complex depth to the characters they play. Students will continue to develop their characters in the week between performances. Attendance is free and audiences are encouraged to return for the second weekend to see how the characters and interactions have matured. Performances will be held in the Cooley Studio February 21 - 23 and February 28 - March 1 at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 PM on Sundays. Seating is extremely limited at this time and some performances are sold out.

The Demidov Technique is a "resurrection and further development of the rich Russian psychological theater tradition" in which actors must tap into their individual subconscious to give personal truth and depth to the characters they play (demidovschool.com). The technique empowers actors by acknowledging the tremendous power of their "Creative Nature" which flows from the subconscious mind. A master of Russian theatre, Nikolai Demidov was also a professional psychologist and his "scales" or exercises work to remove the obstacles that hinder subconscious creativity.

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's Head of Acting and Associate Professor, Andrei Malaev-Babel is the first and only teacher and director to be trained in applying the Demidov Technique in its totality. He has taught the technique all around the world, however this is his first focused lab, just for the students of the Conservatory, that will culminate in the performance of an entire one-act show. Four students were selected for this lab to play the three nameless characters in hang. Rehearsals for hang began in November, giving the actors months to learn the technique and apply it to developing their characters on a personal level.

hang was written by Debbie Tucker Green and first performed under her direction in 2015 at The Royal Court Theatre. hang examines the razor thin edge that divides justice from vengeance and asks its audience where the main character's decision falls in regard to that line. We never know exactly the crime that was committed against a woman and her family, however we do know that it was deemed worthy of the death penalty and now the woman must decide how the perpetrator will perish. Will delivering her decision finally bring her and her family closure? Or will a note from the criminal change how she feels? This deeply emotional story is a perfect vehicle for the Demidov Technique as it is often more about what isn't said rather than what is.

To reserve one of the few remaining seats for hang, call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, visit asolorep.org/events/detail/hang, or visit the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The box office closes at 5:00 PM when there are no evening performances and phone reservations close one hour before all performances.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You