FST Improv Returns To The Bowne's Lab With Sarasota Favorite LIFE'S A BEACH

Florida Studio Theatre (FST)'s resident improv team, FST Improv, returns to the Bowne's Lab stage with one the troupe's most popular shows, Life's a Beach. Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, FST Improv's cast members create scenes and musical numbers that celebrate-and poke fun at-all things "Sarasota." Beginning June 5, FST Improv will perform Life's a Beach every Saturday at 7:30PM in FST's Bowne's Lab. Doors open one hour before show time. A full food and drink menu is available for pre-show dining. Tickets are now on sale at 941.366.9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

"This show has been an audience favorite for years, and with all there is to love about Sarasota, it's easy to see why," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "Life's a Beach is particularly special this year because the city is starting to poke its head out of its shell after the pandemic and we can all benefit from coming together and laughing at the ridiculous things we've all experienced since last spring."

"Sarasota itself becomes an additional character in the show," added cast member Kevin Allen. "We celebrate her strengths, weaknesses, and the things that make her so...Sarasota."

After performing for live, limited capacity audiences this spring in FST's Mainstage Keating Theatre, FST Improv will now return to its "home theatre," FST's Bowne's Lab.

"I can't wait to be back on the Bowne's Lab stage," said Luera. "Over the last few months, it's been fun to take an improv 'vacation' and travel to the Keating stage. But Bowne's Lab is really our home and it will feel great to be back under the twinkle lights and experience a night of laughter together in such an intimate performance space."

Lampooning and celebrating this "piece of paradise" loved by so many are FST Improv members Kevin Allen, Sarah Durham, Kyle Van Frank, and Will Luera. These quick-thinking performers will also be joined onstage by one of two musical improvisers, Sergei Glushonkov and Michelle Neal. From the annual "snowbird migration" and never-ending construction to pervasive roundabout confusion and elusive downtown parking, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease.