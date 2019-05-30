FST Announces 2019 Summer Children's Show

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces its Summer Children's Theatre production, Off the Charts!, an original musical revue celebrating the universal language of music. Featuring family-friendly versions of songs from the past century, this brand-new show explores the power of popular music to make us think, feel, and connect across generations. With songs like "Hound Dog," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "Uptown Funk," this music revue is for children of all ages and their favorite grown-ups.

"The songs featured in Off the Charts! have withstood the test of time," said FST's Director of Education, Caroline Kaiser. "They are more than just songs-they are the soundtrack to our collective histories."

"There's something for everyone in this show," added Denee Lortz, show collaborator and FST Teaching Artist. "Every generation has a unique sound and style, and this production explores how both of these things influenced music."

Created by Kaiser and Lortz, Off the Charts! will have a special Family Day performance open to the public on Saturday, June 22 at 10AM. Additionally, Off the Charts! will be performed for community groups on weekdays from June 20 through August 2.

Now in its third year, FST's Children's Theatre program works to expose children to different types of theatre, including improv, straight plays, and cabaret. "Our Children's Theatre programming has revealed to us that music is as-if not more-effective when performing theatre for young audiences as it is for adults," said Caroline Kaiser, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "It's so fun to watch children of all ages dance in their seats and sing along."

The Off The Charts! cast features four FST Acting Apprentices-Samantha Dempsey, Anna Lee Hawkins, Drew Norris, and Will Stapleton.

A special Family Day performance of Off the Charts! will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 10AM in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org or by calling the FST Box Office at 941.366.9000. Additionally, Off the Charts! will perform for community groups on weekdays throughout the summer. Those interested in scheduling performances for community groups from June 20 through August 2, should contact Hannah Bagnall, FST's Education and Outreach Associate at 941.366.9797, or hbagnall@floridastudiotheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You