CreArte Latino Cultural Center Partners With Suncoast Remake Learning Days Festival For Three Family-Oriented Events

CreArte Latino Cultural Center is a major participant in the 2022 Suncoast Remake Learning Days Festival, presented by Remake Learning, which hosts festivals in 14 regions across the nation. This festival will be held in four Florida counties, including the Sarasota area, for the first time, April 29 through May 8. CreArte Latino invites children and families to three free special events promoting arts and literacy, created in cooperation with other community organizations and sponsored by The Patterson Foundation and The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.

In the first event on April 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m., CreArte Latino collaborates with the Dreamers Academy to present "Festival DreamArtes, Reimagining Literacy Through the Arts." It's a bilingual evening of hands-on art activities for children pre-K through Grade 2, held at the Academy, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota.

On May 5, 4-6:30 p.m., CreArte Latino partners with Sarasota County public libraries, the Asolo Rep, and Embracing Our Differences at the Betty Johnson Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota, for an afternoon of bilingual fun and exploration for children in grades 6, 7 and 8, called "Loud at the Library."

The third and final event, "Viernes de Creatividad/Creativity Friday," is May 6, 6-8 p.m., at the CreArte Latino Cultural Center, 8251 15th St. East, Sarasota. The event, presented in partnership with UnidosNow, is for families and children of all ages and will involve the creation of a garden mural dedicated to Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. In addition, children's literature author Pilar Vélez will lead art activities inspired by her books, "Carta a mis sueños"/"Letter to My Dreams," and "Carta a mis sueños para el planeta tierra"/"Letter to My Dreams for Planet Earth." Ms. Velez is also founder and president of the Milibrohispano/Hispanic Heritage Literature Organization and advocate for the preservation of Florida's environment. The evening is in Spanish with English translation as needed.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Suncoast Remake Learning Days Festival," says Carolina Franco, CreArte Latino's artistic director and president. "It's a perfect opportunity to pursue our mission of connecting the Latino/Hispanic community with the community at large through the arts." She is particularly excited for CreArte Latino to host the festival's third special event in its home space, in association with UnidosNow.

To register and for links to more information about these events, visit www.creartelatino.org.

CreArte Latino Cultural Center was founded in 2012 as a creative hub for the Latino/Hispanic community in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. The nonprofit organization seeks to forge a bilingual cultural exchange between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through the arts and education, including theater productions, books clubs, classes, workshops and collaborations with artists from the area and throughout Latin America. CreArte Latino Cultural Center is located at 8251 15th St. East, Sarasota. Visit www.creartelatino.org for more.