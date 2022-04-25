Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Daniel Tosh Brings New Show FLORIDA TRASH TOUR To The Van Wezel

Tickets on Sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Apr. 25, 2022  

Comedian Daniel Tosh Brings New Show FLORIDA TRASH TOUR To The Van Wezel

Best known from the Comedy Central show "Tosh.O," comedian DANIEL TOSH is announcing more 2022 tour dates across the United States, including a stop in Sarasota.

Produced by Live Nation, the FLORIDA TRASH TOUR will be at the Van Wezel on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29, 2022.

Tickets are $52-$102 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Sarasota? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Announces Honorees and More
  • BARRY & JOAN - Documentary Exploring One Of Britain's Best Kept Theatrical Secrets to be Released in May
  • North American Theatrical Release Of LOS CONDUCTOS to Open Next Week
  • Filmed Production of South Korean Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Starring K-Pop Sensation Kyuhyun to be Released