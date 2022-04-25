Comedian Daniel Tosh Brings New Show FLORIDA TRASH TOUR To The Van Wezel
Tickets on Sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
Best known from the Comedy Central show "Tosh.O," comedian DANIEL TOSH is announcing more 2022 tour dates across the United States, including a stop in Sarasota.
Produced by Live Nation, the FLORIDA TRASH TOUR will be at the Van Wezel on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29, 2022.
Tickets are $52-$102 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.