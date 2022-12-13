Cast Announced for Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theatre will kick off its 2023 repertory season with Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS, adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas. Peter Amster returns to direct this classic play that promises to be a fast-paced, witty, swashbuckling good time. Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS begins previews on Jan. 11, opens on Jan. 13, and runs through March 26, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Harrowing adventure, bravery and friendship take center stage in Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS. One of the world's most enduring comedies, this classic tells the tale of a daring young man who finds himself in the company of the world's greatest swordsmen, as well as some of the world's most dangerous men and women.

This is Amster's 13th season working with Asolo Rep, where he has helmed such productions as A Doll's House, Part 2; Morning After Grace; Born Yesterday; Living on Love; The Matchmaker; and, most recently, Ludwig's adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express in 2020. His work has also been seen at Steppenwolf, the Goodman, the Court, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Utah Shakespeare Festival, ACT and more.

"After seeing and enjoying Asolo Rep's production of Murder on the Orient Express, playwright Ken Ludwig asked if I would be interested in his adaptation of THE THREE MUSKETEERS and I literally jumped out of my chair," said Amster. "I've always been attracted to coming-of-age stories, where our hero or heroine travels from innocence to experience, and Dumas' THE THREE MUSKETEERS is one of the most dazzling and entertaining examples of the genre.

"What Ludwig has done with the sprawling novel is compress it with surgical precision and infuse it with his own joyously comic spirit. And for me, most importantly, he has created a new character, D'Artagnan's sister Sabine, who's passion and agency finally give the tale a female character who is neither a victim or a villain."

The creative team for Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS includes Scenic Designer Adam Koch, Costume Designer Tracy Dorman, Lighting Designer James E Lawlor III, Sound Designer Matthew T. Parker, Projection Designer Greg Emetaz and Hair/Wig & Make-Up Designer Michelle Hart, with original compositions by Victoria Deiorio and fight choreography by Geoffrey Kent.

The cast features Joe Ayers (Inn Keeper & Ensemble), La Shawn Banks (Treville), Dreaa Kay Baudy (Constance), Macaria Chaparro Martinez (Fache & Ensemble), Chris DuVal (Rochefort & D'Artagnan's Father), Rasell Holt (Aramis), Tracie Lane (Milady), Dean Linnard (Porthos), Erin O'Connor (Sabine), Peter S. Raimondo (King Louis XIII & Ensemble), Mark Rose (Ravanche) Jasmine Rush (Abbess & Ensemble), Jay Russell (Cardinal Richelieu), Leighton Samuels (Athos), Evan Stevens (D'Artagnan), Sydney Story (Septime & Ensemble), Jerald Wheat (Duke of Buckingham & Ensemble) and Imani Lee Williams (Queen Anne).

The understudies are Jasmyn Ackah, Jonathan Acosta, William Rowland-Jackson Crowder, A.J. Gagliardi, Ray Huth, John Leggett, Catherine Luciani, Elle Miller, Ashley McCauley Moore, Ibukun J. Omotowa, Ayda Ozdoganlar, Caitlin Rose and Brian Zane.

"We're so excited to welcome Peter Amster back, following his magnificent production of Murder on the Orient Express," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "I can't imagine a better way to kick off the repertory season than Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS, a hilarious, swashbuckling adventure that can be enjoyed by the whole family."

"Let's face it," said Amster. "We can all use a joyous, fun-filled romp in the theatre. And 'All for one and one for all!' is a lesson we all can afford to embrace and carry with us into the national discourse and our individual lives."

Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS is recommended for all audiences.

Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS runs Jan. 11 - March 26. Previews are Jan. 11 - 12. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $65 and Balcony seats start at $33. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.