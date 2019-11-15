BWW TV: Asolo Rep Presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Asolo Repertory Theatre proudly kicks off its highly anticipated 2019-20 season with Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved classic THE SOUND OF MUSIC. This Tony Award®-winning musical sensation will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You, First Date, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella). Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep where he previously directed and choreographed the theatre's record-breaking smash hit production of Evita in 2017 and Guys and Dolls in 2016.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC previews November 13 - 15, opens November 16 and runs through December 28 in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the timeless coming-of-age story of Maria, a young, free-spirited nun who longs to find her true purpose beyond the walls of the Abbey. When she is sent off to be a governess to the strict Captain von Trapp's seven troublesome children, she brings much- needed love and joy to the family, the Captain and her own heart.

But when the epidemic rise of Nazism threatens their country and newfound happiness, the von Trapps must choose between the home they know and love and a life of uncertainty. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in the American musical theatre canon ("My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" and "Edelweiss"), THE SOUND OF MUSIC is a must-see musical celebration perfect for the whole family this holiday season.

To purchase tickets, call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, visit www.asolorep.org, or visit the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office, located in the lobby of the theatre. Asolo Repertory Theatre is located at 5555 North Tamiami Trail in the Florida State University Center for the Performing Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories