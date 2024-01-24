BORN WITH TEETH Comes to Asolo Rep in February

Asolo Repertory Theatre invites audiences to grab a drink with William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe in The Alley Theatre Production of BORN WITH TEETH, a gripping play by acclaimed playwright, Lizzy Duffy Adams. Previews begin on February 7, opens on February 9 and runs through March 29, 2024, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Be among the first in the nation to watch this delicious, sexy, and award-winning new play that offers an alternate perspective on the history we think we know. Fresh off critically acclaimed world premiere runs at The Alley Theatre and Guthrie Theatre, BORN WITH TEETH gives an intimate glimpse into the tumultuous relationship of two of history's greatest playwrights, each harboring momentous secrets.

Directed by Rob Melrose, Artistic Director of The Alley Theatre, who brings a wealth of experience to the production. His impressive directorial history includes acclaimed productions such as The Winter's Tale, 1984, Murder on the Orient Express, Sweat, and the world premiere of Born With Teeth. Melrose has also worked at renowned theaters like The Public Theater, Guthrie Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Magic Theatre, The Old Globe, and PlayMakers Rep. He was the Founding Artistic Director of The Cutting Ball Theater.

“I'm very honored to be directing Born With Teeth at Asolo Rep in Peter Rothstein's first season!” said Melrose, director of Born With Teeth and the Artistic Director of The Alley Theatre. “Liz Duffy Adams' play is full of twists and turns, lots of laughs, and great writing. At the world premiere at The Alley Theatre, a friend commented to me, "What Liz is doing is so amazing. She is putting words in the mouths of the two greatest writers of the English language who ever lived and getting away with it. The writing is that good!" It is incredible what an emotional rollercoaster it is with just two actors and a table. I can't wait to share it with audiences in Sarasota.”

BORN WITH TEETH was inspired by the publication of the new edition of the Oxford Shakespeare in which they proved that Shakespeare collaborated on the Henry VI plays with Christopher Marlowe, at the time the most famous playwright alive and rival to the upstart, early-career Shakespeare. When Playwright Liz Duffy Adams, heard about the collaboration, her brain lit up, and she very quickly knew that this was the story she wanted to tell.

Adams', a New Dramatists alumna, boasts an impressive portfolio with works like the Neo-Restoration comedy Or, produced over 80 times since its Off-Broadway premiere at WP Theater. Adams' accolades include the Lillian Hellman Award and a Will Glickman Award for her post-apocalyptic vaudeville Dog Act. Her exceptional storytelling is showcased in BORN WITH TEETH, which premiered at Alley Theater in 2022, moving to the Guthrie Theater in 2023. The play earned an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, Houston Theater Awards for Best Play/Production and Best New Play and was a Steinberg-ATCA New Play Award finalist.

The production features a compelling two-person performance, skillfully bringing the characters to life with remarkable depth and authenticity. The dynamic duo sharing the Asolo Rep stage are Matthew Amendt playing Kit and Dylan Godwin playing Will. Amendt, known for his roles on screens and stages across the US and internationally, has appeared in Broadway productions like Hamlet and Off-Broadway in the title role of Dracula at Classic Stage. His regional credits include 13 productions at renowned theaters such as the Guthrie Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Shakespeare Theatre Co., and Alley Theatre, earning him prestigious awards, including the Presidential Scholar and Ivey Award.

Godwin, a Resident Acting Company Member at The Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas, has recently delivered notable performances in Little Comedies, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, The Servant of Two Masters, and Born With Teeth at both the Alley and Guthrie Theatre. His extensive credits encompass a wide range of productions, including national tours and appearances at theaters like Dallas Theatre Center, Theatre Under the Stars, and Stages.

The creative team behind the scenes features Rob Melrose (Director), Michael Locher (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Design), Alice Trent (Associate Lighting Design), Cliff Caruthers (Sound Design), McCorkle Casting LTD, Pat McCorkle, CSA (Casting), Céline Rosenthal (Resident Casting Director), Jocelyn A. Thompson (Stage Manager), Nia Sciarretta (Assistant Stage Manager), Anna Crace (Assistant Director), Adam Noble (Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist), Bailey Shea (Stage Manager Apprentice) and Rosie Ward (Dialect Coach)

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the fascinating dynamic between Shakespeare and Marlowe as their secrets unravel on stage. BORN WITH TEETH runs February 7 – March 29, 2024. Previews are February 7 – 8, with opening night February 9, 2024. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Tickets start at $35 and are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org