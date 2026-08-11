Asolo Repertory Theatre Receives $75,000 Grant From The Exchange

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Asolo Repertory Theatre has received a $75,000 grant from The Exchange in support of the theatre's 2026–27 season, deepening a longstanding partnership dedicated to enriching Sarasota's vibrant cultural community.

The grant will help support Asolo Rep's nationally recognized productions, as well as the educational programming and community engagement initiatives that serve thousands of students, residents, and visitors each year.

“We are deeply grateful to The Exchange for its continued investment in Asolo Rep and its unwavering belief in the power of the arts to strengthen our community,” said Ross Egan, Managing Director of Asolo Repertory Theatre. “For many years, The Exchange has been an extraordinary partner, helping us create world-class theatre while expanding access to meaningful artistic experiences for audiences of all ages.”

In addition to supporting the 2026–27 season, Asolo Rep and The Exchange are expanding their partnership through a variety of collaborative initiatives designed to deepen community engagement. These planned activities will highlight the organizations' longstanding commitment to Sarasota's cultural vitality.

“This grant represents more than financial support: it reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that the arts remain accessible, inspiring, and central to the quality of life in our community,” said Peter Rothstein, Producing Artistic Director of Asolo Repertory Theatre. “We look forward to building on this partnership in exciting new ways throughout the coming season.”

Asolo Rep's 2026–27 season, The Greatest Season on Earth, features an exciting lineup of productions ranging from beloved classics to bold new works, continuing the theatre's tradition of artistic innovation and storytelling excellence. This latest gift of $75,000 brings The Exchange's total support of the season into sharp focus as one of Asolo Rep's key philanthropic partnerships.

About The Exchange

The Exchange is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support and enrich arts-related programs throughout the Sarasota community. Through its nonprofit consignment store, The Exchange generates funding for grants and scholarships that strengthen local cultural organizations and encourage creativity across the region.

About Asolo Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1958, Asolo Repertory Theatre is the largest nonprofit professional theatre in Florida, producing work with national impact, including productions that have gone on to Broadway and beyond. Based in Sarasota, Florida, Asolo Rep is known for ambitious programming, world premieres, and collaborations with some of the country's most celebrated theatre artists. With multiple performance venues and a nationally respected partnership with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, Asolo Rep plays a leading role in shaping the future of American theatre.

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