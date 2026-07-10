Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ: YOUTH EDITION At Asolo Rep

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Asolo Rep has released a first look at their production of THE WIZARD OF OZ: YOUTH EDITION ahead of their official opening night. Check out the photos!

Based on L. Frank Baum's beloved story, The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition follows Dorothy, Toto and their companions on a magical journey through the Land of Oz. Featuring classic songs including "Over the Rainbow," "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" and "If I Only Had a Brain," the family-friendly production celebrates friendship, courage and self-discovery.

Performed by a cast of eight actors portraying multiple roles, the adaptation brings the worlds of Munchkinland, the Emerald City and beyond to life through imaginative staging and theatrical storytelling.

"I cannot think of a more beloved story than The Wizard of Oz," said Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. "We are thrilled to share Cat Brindisi's new, imaginative production with audiences of all ages."

The cast will feature Angelina Carballo as Glinda and Auntie Em, Alex Hatcher as Scarecrow and Hunk, Zach Harris as the Wizard of Oz, Professor Marvel and Uncle Henry, Ellie Papataros as the Wicked Witch of the West and Miss Gulch, Ashley Brooke Raymond as Toto, Arianna Sy as Dorothy Gale, Jake Tottle as the Lion and Zeke, and Tin Tran as the Tin Man and Hickory.

Understudies and swings include McKenna Wallace and Will Westray.

The production is directed and choreographed by Cat Brindisi, Asolo Rep's Associate Artistic Director. The creative team also includes assistant director Sean Orenstein, scenic designer Natalie Eslami, Costume Designer Jordan Jeffers, lighting designer Will Johnson, sound designer Matthew Parker, hair, wig and makeup designer Michelle Hart, stage manager Lydia Konnings and assistant stage manager Alayna Dombowski.

Performances are running running July 8-August 2, 2026. Preview performances are scheduled for July 8-10, with opening day on July 11.Tickets can be purchased at Asolo Rep's website.

Photo Credit: Adrian VanStee



Ashley Raymon, Alex Hatcher, Tin Tran and AriaReyes

Ellie Papataros

Zach Harris, Aria Reyes and Ashley Raymond

Angelina Carballo

The Cast of The Wizard Of Oz

Jake Tottle

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