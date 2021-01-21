Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces 2021 IllumiNation Digital Series

Asolo Repertory Theatre proudly announces its 2021 IllumiNation Digital Series, promoting cross-cultural conversations in the community. Created in 2015, the IllumiNation Series explores the social, political, and cultural themes threaded throughout Asolo Rep's theatrical season. The 2021 series offers three online events that examine race, gender, identity, and cultural intersection and invite opportunities for participants to reflect upon our past and present to build a more inclusive future.

Each event includes access to videos, articles, other digital resources, and a Community Conversation via Zoom. The Community Conversations include a speaker, guided breakout sessions where participants can converse and connect, and end with a community reflection. Each event can be purchased individually or as a 3-event package.

Fannie Lou Hamer: Movement Maker

February 25 at 7:30pm

Fannie Lou Hamer was a force of nature, a people connector, and a movement maker. In this digital conversation (held via Zoom) participants will discuss how her work impacts our world and influences the Movement Makers of the world today, in Sarasota and across the nation.

There will be an IllumiNation Night at Asolo Rep's live, in-person, and socially-distanced performance of FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer on February 24th. A 15% discount for tickets to FANNIE is included with the purchase of IllumiNation Digital Series.

Patrons who would like to join in the IllumiNation Community Conversation, but are not able to attend, will have access to digital content (videos, articles, etc.) to help them feel prepped and excited about the conversation.

James Baldwin Now with Playwright Ty Greenwood

March 25 at 7:30pm

What does this complicated, witty, immensely perceptive, and above all brilliant thought leader mean to us in our local community of Sarasota, Florida? Join us as we discuss the impact of James Baldwin's work with Playwright Ty Greenwood, who is in the midst of his creative process to write a piece of theatre commissioned by Asolo Rep and inspired by James Baldwin's legacy.

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity: Wrestling with America

April 22 at 7:30pm

Is it worth working within the system to beat the system? Through the frame of Asolo Rep's production of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, participants will discuss how systems, labels, and our willingness to play affects our ability to "win."

The IllumiNation committee is headed by Mary Braxton-Joseph, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and media consultant, and a member of Asolo Rep's Board of Directors. "The IllumiNation Series provides an opportunity for a public conversation about race, identity, and cultural intersection," said Braxton-Joseph. "I have been amazed and uplifted by the quality of the conversations following our live performances and look forward to opening up the discussion to an even broader audience as we move online."

"I'm thrilled that we have been able to pivot and continue making this wonderful program accessible to our community," said Asolo Rep's Managing Director, Linda DiGabriele. "These robust offerings will provide an exciting platform for meaningful dialogue."

An IllumiNation Digital Three-Event Package is $39.00. Tickets to individual events are $15. For more information on the events and to purchase tickets, patrons should visit www.asolorep.org.