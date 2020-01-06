Asolo Rep Announces Benjamin Luczak As New Development Director

Asolo Rep proudly announces Benjamin Luczak as its new Development Director, officially joining the organization on January 15.

Prior to relocating to Sarasota, he previously held leadership positions at Dallas Summer Musicals, Omaha Performing Arts, The Maryland Symphony Orchestra and Shenandoah Conservatory Performances. His areas of passion include individual and major gift fundraising, legacy giving, audience development, donor relations, patron loyalty, musical theatre, the history of musical theatre, special events, project management and marketing for the arts and nonprofit board governance.

Ben has served as an adjudicator for the Nebraska High School Theatre Awards, a Grant Maker for the Equality Fund of Omaha and a Board Member for Nebraska AIDS Project. He holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre and a Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership and Management from Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University, and a Certificate of Fundraising Management from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

"I am humbled to be joining Asolo Repertory Theatre at this important time in its history," said Benjamin Luczak. "With the adoption of a new strategic plan focusing on new frontiers, community impact and a strong foundation, Asolo Rep has positioned itself to receive increased national recognition. The continued emphasis of producing high-quality, meaningful theatre, that highlights the human condition, and the significant focus of expanding education and community engagement offerings to the community makes me excited to begin my tenure."

"Benjamin Luczak not only possesses an impressive background in arts management and fundraising, but he also has an infectious energy for theatre and community building," said Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele. "He will be joining our senior team during a very exciting and pivotal chapter as we are in the midst of our Staging Our Future strategic plan and capital campaign, and I cannot wait for him to hit the ground running!"

For more information, visit www.asolorep.org.





