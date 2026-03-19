A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Extended at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre's A Night with Janis Joplin, an electrifying concert-style celebration of the legendary singer and the artists who inspired her, has been extended. Created and written by Randy Johnson, this Tony-nominated musical will now run through April 12, 2026, in FST's Keating Theatre.

A Night with Janis Joplin brings the spirit of Janis Joplin to life through a high-energy musical journey. The production features powerhouse performers embodying iconic artists such as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James, tracing Joplin's meteoric rise and the influences that shaped her unmistakable sound. With hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” the show immerses audiences in the raw passion and rebellious spirit that defined a generation.

Liebert's work as a director and choreographer includes FST's Lucky Stiff, Jersey Boys, and Waitress, as well as productions of Into the Woods, The Producers, and Ordinary Days. As an actor, he appeared on Broadway in Wicked, in addition to off-Broadway and regional productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and Chicago.

Appearing in the role of Janis Joplin is Francesca Ferrari* (FST debut), who previously performed in the national tour of A Night with Janis Joplin. Her additional credits include The Radium Girls, Beautiful, and Les Misérables.

Alternatively portraying Janis Joplin two nights per week is Laura Frye* (FST debut), whose recent credits include The Rocky Horror Show, Waitress, The Perfect Mate, Aspects of Love, and Bright Star.

Rounding out the cast are Jasmine Lawrence* as Odetta/Bessie Smith/Chantel (FST debut), Briana Brooks* as Etta James/Chantel (FST debut), Jannie Jones* as Aretha Franklin/Nina Simone/Chantel (Ethel Waters, Divas, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, The '70s: More Than a Decade, Guitar Girls, Blue Suede Shoes), and Katie Porter as Blues Singer/Chantel (FST debut).

The cast is backed by a live band featuring FST Resident Music Director Nathaniel Beliveau on keyboard (Lucky Stiff, Feeling Good, Jersey Boys, Dames at Sea), CC Allen on drums (Feeling Good), Faun Holley on bass (FST debut), and Travis F. Welch on guitar (FST debut).

The creative team includes Ben Liebert (Director/Scenic Design), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Director), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Emilia Ciotti Hernández* (AEA Stage Manager), Sage Brown (Stage Management Intern), and Matthew Parvin (AEA ASM).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Celebrate one of rock's most explosive voices in A Night with Janis Joplin, now extended through April 12, 2026. Single tickets start at $25.