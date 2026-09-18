54 Below to Present ¡PA'L BOSQUE! and More Broadway Cabaret Shows

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Next week, 54 Below is presenting some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities.

¡PA'L BOSQUE!: HONORING Stephen Sondheim – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 7PM

¡Wepa! In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Pablo Rossil and BroadWest Entertainment bring ¡Pa'l Bosque!, an electrifying cabaret honoring the music of Stephen Sondheim, to 54 Below.

Journey into a vibrant, Latin American soundscape as beloved songs from Into the Woods are reimagined through bold new arrangements, with styles ranging from salsa to cumbia and beyond. Featuring favorites like 'It Takes Two,' 'Last Midnight,' 'Hello, Little Girl,' and 'Agony,' this concert celebrates the richness and versatility of Sondheim's score like you've never heard before.

Direction and musical arrangements by Pablo Rossil.

Featuring Gaby Albo, Philippe Arroyo, Tony Award winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, James Olivas, Marina Pires, Diego Andres Rodriguez, Pablo Rossil, Emma Sofia, and Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VOICES OF EMPOWERMENT TAKE CENTER STAGE – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an inspiring evening celebrating musical theatre's ability to uplift communities and spark change! In Voices of Empowerment Take Center Stage, performers share songs from groundbreaking musicals that have given visibility to underrepresented voices, challenged social norms, and become anthems of empowerment and resilience. Featuring stars from Hamilton, Hadestown, Little Shop of Horrors, SIX, Boston College's Theatre Department, and more, this concert highlights the songs that continue to inspire audiences today. Produced by Alyssa Kate Wong with music direction by Elyza Tuan (Write Out Loud 2022 winner), this special evening celebrates the voices and stories that continue to shape the future of theatre.

Directed by Billy Bollbach, with production management by Eleanor Neary. Assistant production management by Aimee Cowles and Evelyn Rossman.

Featuring Logan Altenburger, Isaiah Baston, Billy Bollbach, Annabelle Bryant, Lucy DeMeo, Sloane Escobar, Ava Luisa Estrada, Liam Fahey, Grace Flavien, Cornell Class Notes, Theo Gaeta, Joe Gihooly, Chase Kerman, Amy Keum, Timothy Haechan Lee, Chani Maisonet, Lauren A. Marchand, Haley Raffaele, Evelyn Rossman, Miu Sato, Gabriella Sorrentino, Alyssa Kate Wong, and Peyton Zaletsky.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes WITH Tedd Firth: TOGETHER AT LAST! FEAT. Marilyn Maye – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes joins forces with the legendary Tedd Firth for an evening of timeless standards — from swingin' showtunes to heartfelt ballads. Expect songs from Harry Warren, Stephen Sondheim, and more, delivered with style, humor, and heart.

Featuring special guest, Grammy nominee and cabaret legend Marilyn Maye ('The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,' 'Cabaret').

Sikes's previous shows at 54 Below include songs from the '20s and tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. His show Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland captured two BroadwayWorld Awards and a Mac Award nomination. The New York Times said, 'His show was a hit with critics and audiences alike.'

He has recently been touring the country in a duo act with Nicolas King, called The New Belters.

$74.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $118.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Sabrina Carpenter – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sabrina Carpenter will not appear at this performance.

Join us at 54 Below for a Short n' Sweet night celebrating the music of Sabrina Carpenter! Featuring a sensational lineup of Broadway, Off-Broadway, TV, film, and NYC performers, this high-energy concert will highlight both her biggest hits and fan-favorite deep cuts. With a lineup this good, it's no Coincidence you'll be completely hooked from the first note—so Please Please Please don't miss a night full of powerhouse performances and fun!

Produced by Lizzie Buller and Kaileigh Fiorillo.

Music direction by Joseph Thor.

Featuring Hannah Bonnett, Lizzie Buller, Ava Dalton, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Carly Gendell, Halle Just, Kiara Michelle Lee, Gabbi Mack, Giovanna Martinez, Jacqueline Mate, Madison Mosley, Bridget Parker, Echo Deva Picone, Mimi Pietila, and Emily Rudolph.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – SEPTEMBER 23 & 27 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room. This performance will be music directed by Keith Cotton.

$151.50 cover charge (includes $18.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Orfeh: UNBOUND – SEPTEMBER 24 & 26 AT 7PM

Make no mistake—Orfeh still knows how to throw one hell of a party.

Raw, funny, soulful, and completely unapologetic, the Tony Award nominee takes audiences on a musical ride through the songs that shaped her life and career. Along the way, she shares hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, powerhouse vocals, and the rock-and-roll swagger that's become her trademark. Joined by her longtime band led by music director and arranger Steven Jamail, Orfeh delivers a night that's equal parts concert, confession, and celebration.

With vocalists Nikki Kimbrough (A Night With Janis Joplin, Dreamgirls national tour) and Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Bat Boy Off-Broadway).

Also joined by special guest Britani Bateman ('The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City') on Sep 26 only.

Orfeh is a two-time Tony nominee, best known as the original Paulette in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Award nomination). She most recently played Mama Morton in Chicago and made her West End debut as Tess in Burlesque The Musical. She is a producer on this season's Tony-nominated The Lost Boys. Orfeh is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Billboard-charting recording artist whose powerhouse vocals and genre-blending sound have captivated audiences worldwide. Orfeh has built a multifaceted career spanning music, television, and international stages. Her latest singles, 'Love Is Like Dancing' and 'Back In Love Again,' are available on all streaming platforms. Instagram: @Orfeh

$80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $129.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees) - $135 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 11TH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA – SEPTEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

Team Yale will summon some of its formidable musical theater resources to fight Team Harvard in The 11th Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata. This show is a competition of Harvard alumni vs. Yale alumni, as performers and writers. Both schools have renowned songwriter alumni (Harvard: Leonard Bernstein & Alan Jay Lerner, Yale: Cole Porter & Bobby Lopez), although a lot of the appeal comes from younger alums and even current students. Yale leads this series 5-2-1. Last year Harvard scored their second win, in a 32-31 point nail biter.

Derek Speedy returns as the Harvard team captain and Lauren Marut and Soleil Singh join up as Yale team co-captains. Blake Hullinger will be the Harvard music director and James Brandfonbrener serves as the Yale music director. More participants will be announced as the date approaches. Join producer and host Tom Toce for a cutthroat evening of terrific songs and wonderful performers. The critics have raved about past shows. As we always say, you don't have to have gone to West Point to enjoy the Army-Navy game, and you don't have to be affiliated with either school to love The Harvard-Yale Cantata.

The Harvard songwriters will include Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), Leonard Bernstein (On the Town, Wonderful Town, Candide, West Side Story), Alan Jay Lerner (Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Camelot), and Bonnie Raitt (fifteen-time Grammy Award winner).

The Harvard performers include Gabrielle Greene, Laura Sky Herman, Samuel Hines, Blake Hullinger, Liz Kantor, Emma Rogers, Derek Speedy, and Kate Vandermel.

The Yale team is still assembling its repertoire, as the Harvard team has first choice due to its loss last year. Expect Yale to look to some of its powerhouse songwriters (like Cole Porter, Maury Yeston, Adam Guettel, or Robert Lopez) to compete against Harvard's choices. Both teams will round out the evening with songs by younger and/or unheralded songwriters.

The Yale performers include Alaina Anderson, James Brandfonbrener, Sam Bolen, Ryan Bronston, Benjamin Jimenez, Lauren Marut, Malia Munley, Lula Pilar, Sadie Pohl, Emma Rutan, Soleil Singh, Isabella Walther-Meade, and Samantha White.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KID OF NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25 AT 7PM

Kid of New York

A New Musical

Book, Music & Lyrics by Elle Gurevich

Kid of New York is a groundbreaking coming-of-age musical that follows a young boy lost in the labyrinth of the subway on his way home from school. As the city unfolds around him, he meets a parade of unforgettable New Yorkers—dazzling, dangerous, and deeply human. Above ground, his parents face their own journey, wrestling with what it means to raise a child in the city that never sleeps.

With a soaring, showstopping score, this is a story about getting lost… and breaking out. Join us for the world premiere concert of this breathtaking new musical.

Featuring Colin Czornobil, Daniel Dabdoub aka DD Fuego, Ben Michael, Jenna Pastuszek, Joanna Rhinehart, Craig Simonetti, Dan Smith, and Darius Wright.

Directed by Rory McGregor

Music Direction by Shane Parus

Choreography by Tiger Brown

Dramaturgy by Daniel Seth

Commissioned, developed and produced by New Music Theatre Project, Chris Dieman, Artistic Director

$85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THAT'S SO 70S: A TRIP BACK TO PEACE, LOVE AND ROCK 'N' ROLL – SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Get ready to let loose for a night of your favorite groovy throwbacks with That's So 70s! Produced and directed by Drea Campo, take a trip back to the times of Peace, Love, and Rock n' Roll as this all-star cast leads you through the iconic, rebellious, yet joyful era that gave us artists such as David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, and more! Come prepared to hear your favorite hits from the time that no one has forgotten.

It's party time at 54 Below! Let's Get Groovy Baby!

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Hannah Adams, Cooper Brown, Ireyssa Cardona, Sophie Cote, Callista DeFeo, Tommy Ferolano, Jacob Gonzalez, Lily Hayden, Brianni Justice, Kilian Kroenke, Katie Kucemba, Chloé Law, Ainsley Martell, Valentina Perdido, Sam Scriven, Jaylin Sky, and Rynn Stephenson.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel'S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – SEPTEMBER 26 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we'll start your day by feeding both you and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York's most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC's legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 600 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott's impressive list of shows are 54 Below's critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway's Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 175 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York's historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel's Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Ethan Hardy Benson, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Nick Manna, William Michals, Katherine Riddle, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak's take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sam Fazio: MY BROADWAY – SEPTEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

'Sam Fazio is not your usual jazz singer, as he blends the type of voice that would sound good on Broadway with an overt Sinatra influence in what is a winning combination.'

– Brad Walseth, Jazz Chicago

Chicago-based vocalist Sam Fazio returns to Manhattan for a special evening. Sam can be seen regularly at many clubs, festivals and performing arts centers throughout the country. In 2014, Sam performed his show Autumn in New York, at 54 Below and in 2016, his second show, New York State of Mind.

In his new show, My BroadWay, Sam will return to the roots of Broadway, celebrating songs, shows and performers that have influenced his musical journey. Sam will showcase his favorite songs from classic shows you know and love, as well as new hits you can't get out of your head. Hear songs like 'Losing My Mind,' 'She Used to be Mine,' and 'You Will Be Found'–all in Sam's fresh, yet classic style. You won't want to miss this show as Sam makes his way from Chicago back to New York for this very special evening.

Sam will be joined by a trio including piano, upright bass, and drums.

To learn more about Sam and to listen to his music, visit www.samfaziomusic.com

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OH EM GEE, THEY SANG THIS ON GLEE! – SEPTEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Broadway's brightest stars celebrate 'Glee' in an evening of your favorite 'Glee' covers! This is for the people who always hear a song and say, 'Oh Em Gee, They Sang This on Glee!' Get ready to hear hits like 'Smooth Criminal,' 'Rumor Has It/Someone Like You,' 'Make You Feel My Love,' 'Somewhere Only We Know,' and of course, 'Rose's Turn' (Kurt Hummel version)… plus so much more!

Featuring a cast of theater kids and Gleeks, this is a must-see event!

Produced by Natalie Pace.

Music direction by Cameron Krauss.

Co-directed by Nick Ammon and Natalie Pace.

Featuring Alexis Archer, Aaron Ballentine, Lucas Brown, Landry Champlin, Olivia Conti, Payton Daly, Kylah Frazier, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Echo Deva Picone, Hayden Poe, Hayley Sutton, Christopher James Tamayo, Jenna Tiso, RJ Vandenbrouck, and Sasha Winters.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. 'Live from 54 Below' will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter – September 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

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