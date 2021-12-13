Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; Garvin's THE THIN MAN Leads Best Streaming Play

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Renee Levy - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 44%

Vickie Scott - AIRNESS - UCSB 32%

Renee Levi - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 24%

Best Direction Of A Stream

R. Michael Gross - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 52%

Emily Trask - INTERPLAY (THE AGITATORS, THANKSGIVING PLAY, TALL GIRLS, MOTHER ROAD, ALABAMA STORY) - PCPA 48%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ben Crop - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 40%

Ben Crop - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 40%

Jana Price - SONGS, SONNETS, AND SPRINGTIME - PCPA 20%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Johnathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 68%

Vickie Scott - SHANGHAI - UCSB 32%

Best Performer In A Musical

McKenna Gemberling - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 65%

Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA 21%

Karole Foreman - LADY DAY - PCPA 10%

Best Performer In A Play

Yusef Seevers - THE AGITATORS - PCPA 56%

Victoria Sanders - THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA 40%

Polly Firestone-Walker - THE AGITATORS - PCPA 4%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 69%

Stuart Orenstein - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 31%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 58%

Vickie Scott - AIRNESS - UCSB 42%

Best Streaming Play

THE THIN MAN - Garvin 43%

AIRNESS - UCSB 38%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA 19%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA 42%

Maddie Thomas - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 39%

Carson Pallad - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 58%

Stuart Orenstein - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 42%