Santa Barbara Symphony Opens The 2024/25 Season With A Triple Tribute Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Santa Barbara Symphony invites the community to feel the power of Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony with Tchaikovsky Immersion - the highly anticipated opening weekend of the 2024/25 Season on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 3 pm at the Granada Theatre. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early for complimentary, pre-concert champagne and pre-concert Conversations on both days.

These momentous concerts mark the return of renowned classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, performing the greatest of all guitar concertos: Rodrigo's haunting Concierto de Aranjuez, as part of his weeklong artist residency in Santa Barbara.

Led by Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, the program begins with a moving tribute to the late, celebrated local composer and UCSB professor Emma Lou Diemer, featuring her Homage to Tchaikovsky - a piece originally commissioned by The Symphony in 2001. Diemer's work offers a modern reflection on Tchaikovsky's themes and emotional depth, viewed through her contemporary, innovative lens.

"This piece holds special significance as Diemer lived in the Santa Barbara area and had a long association with the local music scene," shared Kabaretti. "Following her recent passing, performing Homage to Tchaikovsky serves not only as a nod to her admiration for Tchaikovsky but also as a heartfelt recognition of her contributions to the symphonic repertoire.

"We're also excited to share the stage with classical guitar great Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, whose virtuosity is certain to leave a lasting impression on our audience," Kabaretti added.

As part of Tchaikovsky Immersion, audiences will hear the fascinating history behind Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony, revealing the personal and musical journey that shaped the composition, the significance of its motifs, and the story of the mysterious woman who made it possible.

Adding to the immersive experience will be "Conversations with KUSC" - a special pre-concert chat on Saturday from 6:30 - 7:00 pm and Sunday from 2:00 - 2:30 pm with KUSC's Classical California on-air host Jennifer Miller Hammel.

"Shining a spotlight on the rich connections between music and our community creates vibrant only-in-Santa Barbara experiences for audiences," noted Symphony President & CEO Kathryn R. Martin. "This season, partnerships with One805LIVE!, State Street Ballet, the Granada Theatre, and other local nonprofits fuel collaboration and increase our collective impact. Opening Weekend marks the beginning of an innovative Season, and the community is invited."

Program

Emma Lou Diemer | Homage to Tchaikovsky

Joaquín Rodrigo | Concierto de Aranjuez

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky | Symphony No. 4

Artists

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, Guitar

Principal Concert Sponsor

Sarah and Roger Chrisman

Artist Residency Sponsor

Dingman Family Foundation

Artist Sponsor

Duncan & Suzanne Mellichamp

Tickets for Tchaikovsky Immersion on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3:00 p.m. at the Granada Theatre can be purchased online here. Savings and other benefits are available by buying subscription packages - as low as $190 for a complete seven-concert package. For subscriptions and ticket information, visit www.TheSymphony.org or call 805-898-9386.

Comments