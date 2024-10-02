Pompano Beach Arts Reveals Imaginary Gardens, A New Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pompano Beach Arts has announced the opening of Imaginary Gardens, a solo exhibition by Argentine-born visual artist Magda Love at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA). This captivating showcase invites visitors to delve into a profound exploration of the invisible threads that connect our cultural heritage, emotional landscapes, and the untamed beauty of the world around us. Join us for the opening reception on October 4, starting at 6pm, during Old Town Untapped. During this event guests will meet Love and experience firsthand the extraordinary power of art that celebrates history, nature, and wellness. The exhibition runs through December 14, 2024. For more information, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

“Imaginary Gardens is a celebration of the vibrant interplay between our cultural roots and the natural world,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “This exhibition invites us to reconnect with ancient symbols and shared experiences, fostering a sense of joy and community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this enchanting journey that highlights the transformative force of art.”

Inspired by the native beauty of South Florida and the Everglades, Imaginary Gardens blends Latin American and Argentinean folklore with traditional craftsmanship. Love’s artistic vision brings vibrant gardens to life through textile plants, colorful rocks, hand-painted pottery, mixed-media sculptures, and intricate embroidery. The exhibition transports visitors to realms designed for wellness, joy, and community connection, embodying poetry, magical realism, and mythology. It invites guests to rediscover ancient symbols and explore the divine feminine in nature.

Love is a visual artist and muralist based in the United States. Her vibrant artwork celebrates color, nature, and humanity, aiming to inspire recognition of the value of shared experiences and emotional connections. Embracing Magical Realism, she invites viewers to explore a whimsical world rooted in Latin American folk arts and literature. Constantly experimenting with painting, sculpture, textiles, and embroidery, Love is also passionate about public art and community engagement. She has collaborated with companies like Google, Red Bull, and Johnnie Walker, as well as educational institutions and NGOs worldwide, ensuring that inspiration and education reach those who need it most.

Her work has been featured in Gothamist, MTV, MSN Latino, NY Ink, Red Bull Tv, Complex Magazine, The Source Magazine, Mass Appeal, Vibe, Hypebeast, TimeOut NY, Bustle, Vandalog, Brooklyn Street Art, 12oz Prophet, Street Art NYC, Sun Sentinel, Miami Art Scene, Miami New Times, Diario Clarin and many others, as well as in the documentary films Artphibia, 12 Canvasses and Art is Life.





