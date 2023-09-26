Photos: First Look at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company presents the first show of its 2023-2024 season, the recent Broadway hit THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, written by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Brian McDonald. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY begins previews on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, October 22, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

The cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY features Devin Sidell as “Logan,” Adam Hagenbuch as “Jaxton,” Ashley Platz as “Alicia,” and Will Block as “Caden.”

Scenic and lighting design by Mike Billings. Sound design is by Randall Robert Tico. Costume design is by Abra Flores. Properties design is by Jenna Scordino. Casting is by Michael Donovan Casting. Ward LeHardy is the Dramaturg.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is produced Kathy Weber. Associate Producers are Scott and Edie DeVine, in honor of Bill Kennedy. Supporting Producers are Doug and Nancy Norberg.