Photos: First Look At JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN At SBCC Theatre Arts Department

The SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a student showcase production of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Sara Rademacher, November 8-18, 2023 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

At a rural high school in Georgia, a group of aware teens are studying The Crucible while navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. Holding a contemporary lens to the American classic, they begin to question who is really the hero and what is the truth, discovering their own power in the process. Alternately touching and bitingly funny, this new comedy captures a generation in mid-transformation.

Please note: This production contains adult language and situations.

Performances will be November 8-18, 2023 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus. Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday 11/12 and Saturday 11/18 @ 2pm. The Sunday, 11/12, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired. Tickets are $18 general/$15 seniors and SBCC Staff/$10 students. The Jurkowitz Theatre is located on the West Campus of SBCC, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Parking is free and in lots 4A-4D on the West Campus. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, No Late Seating is permitted.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Alex Keever, Charlotte Hecker, Annette McGuire, Calla Kamenov and Joselyn Pacheco Morales

Annette McGuire, Joselyn Pacheco Morales, Charlotte Hecker and Call Kamenov

Alex Keever

Alex Keever, Charlotte Hecker, Annette McGuire, and Calla Kamenov

Alex Keever, Charlotte Hecker, and Calla Kamenov