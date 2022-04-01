PCPA Presents INTO THE WOODS, Beginning Performances April 28

PCPA's production of Into the Woods comes to the Marian Theatre April 28th through May 15th.

This magical musical brings everyone's favorite storybook characters together for a fractured fairytale like you've never seen. When the Baker and his wife learn that a Witch's curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross and stories interweave including, Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival, Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk, and even a big bad wolf. Wishes are granted, but the consequences follow closely behind. The stirring script and sophisticated score, by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, combine in a rare modern classic that is poignant and enchanting.

Director Roger DeLaurier says "I think Into the Woods was the first full Sondheim/Lapine production that I ever attended on its first national tour in San Francisco in 1989. I thought then, and still think, this is a great, fascinating, funny and heartfelt piece of theatre. I love Sondheim and am so pleased to get an opportunity to direct one of his pieces. The density of ideas, lyrics, music and plot make Into the Woods a wonderful challenge for us as a company and for our audiences."

The central story is borrowed by Sondheim and Lapine from The Brothers Grimm and include "Cinderella," "Rapunzel," and "Little Red Cap," more commonly known as "Little Red Riding Hood." The other folk tale that is especially important to the plot is not from the Grimm's at all. "Jack and the Beanstalk" is a traditional English fairy tale. Finally, there are two other stories from The Brothers Grimm that receive brief mentions in the play when the two princes go looking for additional princesses. They are "Brier Rose" and "Snow White."

The idea of going into the woods is at the heart of fairy tales. The forest is a dark and magical other world, filled with adventures, challenges, and life or death resolutions. The witch with a house in the forest is one of the most lasting and powerful archetypes in literature. To enter her house and garden is to enter the underworld and confront death. Often in these stories, the witch is not evil but neutral. As the witch sings in her "Last Midnight" number, "I'm not nice, / I'm not good, / I'm just right"

The journey into the forest is a journey to understanding. Sondheim's songs clearly mark the stages of that journey, and as the songs are repeated and altered in the course of the musical, we see how much the characters have learned and changed. We see how much they have gained and the losses they have suffered. But fairy tales also send the message of what is arguably the central song of Into the Woods, "No One Is Alone." So, the journeys come to a warm if not happy ending.

Creative team includes Musical Director - Michael Wilkins, Choreographer - Jay Brenneman, Scenic Designer - Jason Bolen, Costume Designer - Sara Curran Ice, Lighting Designer - Jennifer "Z" Zornow, Production Stage Manager - Sarah Elizabeth Ford and Assistant Director - Kristina Melsheimer.

The cast of twenty plus features Kitty Balay as Jack's mother, Christen Celaya as Cinderella, Jennie Greenberry as The Witch, Eduardo Enrikez as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Emily Trask as the Baker's Wife, Erik Stein as Narrator/Mysterious Stranger, and George Walker as the Baker. Join us on this journey Into the Woods.

Into the Woods events provide an opportunity for patrons to learn more about the production.

Prologue: Wednesday, May 11th. A pre-show talk that will give audience members insight to the play.

Talkback - Friday, May 13th. A post-show Q&A session with cast and crew to learn more about the creative process of the production.

PCPA's production of Into the Woods is generously sponsored by the Honorable Jed & Mrs. Diane Beebe, Linda Stafford Burrows, Craig Huseth, Suzanne & Ron Levy and Dick & Patti Melsheimer.

For tickets, please call the box office at 805-922-8313. Visit: www.pcpa.org. Tickets range from $33.50 to $50.00, pricing based on day, time, and may increase upon demand.

Performances subject to change.

The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the web site as we near performance dates.