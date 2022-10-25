Feature: MISS YOU LIKE HELL at Out Of The Box Theatre At Center Stage
A Musical Road Trip: Miss You Like Hell
A Musical Road Trip: Miss You Like Hell
Out of the Box Theater Company hopes to take audiences on a journey across the United States with its new musical production, Miss You Like Hell. Brimming with contemporary relevance, this musical drama follows a Latinx mother-daughter duo as they drive across the United States, encountering a panoply of characters from all walks of American life. The production will arrive at Center Stage with some impressive credentials in tow: its book was written by Quiara Alegria Hudes, known for writing the book for In the Heights and for winning a Pulitzer Prize for her play Water By the Spoonful.
The musical explores the fraught mother-daughter relationship between Beatriz (Michelle Hernandez), an undocumented immigrant originally from Mexico, and her 16-year-old daughter Olivia (Larissa Mehlig), who has not seen her mother for several years. Beatriz whirls back into Olivia's life, encouraging the reticent teenager to experience new places and things. Samantha Eve, Artistic Director of Out of the Box Theatre Company, described how Olivia's dramatic arc parallels the road trip in that Beatriz, for all her shortcomings as a mother, exposes her daughter to novelty and personal growth.
Michelle Hernandez, who plays Beatriz, explained that her character has a unique vulnerability in that she is living in America as an undocumented immigrant. This underground legal status heightens the characters' need to stay vigilant and guarded in ordinary encounters that might imperil Beatriz. Advising the audience to bring along "tissues and issues" Hernandez added: "I can't think of any musical that looks like this. The topics are very current. It's set in 2014, but their issues are still important to this day. And I'm sure will continue to be."
Playing Olivia, actor Larissa Mehlig pointed out the irony of stories about Mexican Americans being somewhat of a rarity on Santa Babara's stages. Mehlig mused that she could not think of another show of its kind in Santa Barbara or elsewhere: "I can't think of one in musical theater. And as someone with Mexican heritage, that's something that I connect to, and I think that's really important. You know, we're right here. We're not far from Mexico."
Samantha Eve explained her reasons for selecting this thought-provoking musical for the community: "This is not a show that's going to come through the Granada on tour. Santa Barbara deserves to get to see these small shows that don't always make it here." Further, the musical packs a dramatic punch explains Eve: It's "jam-packed with emotional content" and runs at a speedy pace that clocks in under two hours.
When I asked Eve how audiences might respond to a musical that was different from the typical one centering on a romance, she said that the characters reveal their passions as deeper than "boy meets girl": "Their passions are what makes them tick; it's just so much bigger than what you would expect from a love story in musical theater."
Miss You Like Hell plays November 4-13, 2022 (Friday - Sunday) at Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara, CA.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
|submissions close in
From This Author - Anna Jensen
October 25, 2022
Miss You Like Hell plays November 4-13, 2022 (Friday - Sunday) at Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara, CA.
Review: INTO THE WOODS at PCPA
August 15, 2022
A fun, sweet, and multi-layered presentation of this favorite of Stephen Sondheim's musicals. PCPA ventured 'Into the Woods' on Saturday night to open its run of Stephen Sondheim's musical. There's fun to be found in following well-known fairy tale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood (Ekatrina Bouras), Rapunzel (Elizabeth Martinié), and Cinderella (Gracie Jurczy) lose themselves in the woods. Our familiarity with the stories allows Into the Woods to enlarge, send up, fracture, and interweave their storylines--all in the service of an engaging evening of musical theater.
BWW Feature: TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES at Rubicon Theatre
April 25, 2022
NAACP, Garland and Ovation Award-winning actor Chris Butler plays 36 different roles in Rubicon Theatre Company’s production of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith. The production begins previews on April 27 and opens on April 29, the 30th anniversary, to the day, of the announcement of the verdict in the Rodney King Trial and what was then called the L.A. Riots.
BWW Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Marjorie Luke
February 3, 2022
A 'joyful' celebration of Shakespearean theater and the Broadway musical!
BWW Review: THE SECRET GARDEN at Marian Theater
November 17, 2021
The Secret Garden, PCPA's enchanting holiday musical, will delight the whole family with its hopeful, heartfelt story of love, loss, and regeneration.