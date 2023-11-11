Feature: ALICE BY HEART at Out Of The Box Theatre at Center Stage

Out-of-the-Box and Down the Rabbit Hole with "Alice by Heart"

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to PCPA This Holiday Season Photo 3 ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to PCPA This Holiday Season
Noel Coward's HAY FEVER Comes to UCSB's Performing Arts Theater in November Photo 4 Noel Coward's HAY FEVER Comes to UCSB's Performing Arts Theater in November

Feature: ALICE BY HEART at Out Of The Box Theatre at Center Stage
Feature: ALICE BY HEART at Out Of The Box Theatre at Center Stage

German bombs blast outside a London Underground station. Underneath, a group of strangers have taken shelter. Huddled among them, a young girl named Alice Spencer escapes the clamorous reality of war by entering the magical world of Lewis Carroll’s Wonderland. Out of the Box’s newest musical production, “Alice by Heart,” transports the audience along into a rabbit hole of fantasy in a modern retelling of “Alice in Wonderland” set during the London Blitz.

The creative minds behind the musical adaptations of “Spring Awakening” and “American Psycho,” Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, wrote “Alice by Heart” and this marks its West Coast premiere. I spoke with Samantha Eve, Out of the Box’s Artistic Director, who has focused her interpretation of the musical’s theme of “the power that the books that we love his children have on us even when we're not children anymore.” The essence of this motif has recently come to the small screen in “All the Light We Cannot See” based on Anthony Doerr’s novel of the same name. If you appreciate the mood and motif conjured by that story, you’re sure to enjoy “Alice by Heart.”

Local luminaries fill much of the cast. The production serves as a theatrical homecoming for Dos Pueblos High School alum, Nolan Montgomery, who has finished his college career and has been performing in regional theater. If you recall Montgomery’s stirring interpretation of Tony in "West Side Story" at DP, you’ll be eager to see how his talents are channeled in this show where he plays the male lead, Alfred Hallam (young Alfred Hallam is played by Chance Challen, another local talent). Current Bishop Diego High School student, Cassidy Broderick, plays the title character, Alice Spencer--pulling off a demanding rehearsal and performance schedule while she juggles academics and ballet training. The cast’s local connection makes the show a unique opportunity to see the talent that is present in our community, remarked Eve. 

“Alice by Heart” plays at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage in Paseo Nuevo from November 10th through the 19th. Seating at Center Stage is limited, so purchase tickets before they get snatched away.



RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

1
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to PCPA This Holiday Season Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to PCPA This Holiday Season

Buddy is the biggest Elf The North Pole has ever seen. When his enormous size and poor toy-making skills cause him to face the truth, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his real father and share the true meaning of Christmas.

2
Noel Cowards HAY FEVER Comes to UCSBs Performing Arts Theater in November Photo
Noel Coward's HAY FEVER Comes to UCSB's Performing Arts Theater in November

Experience Noël Coward’s 1924 comedic masterpiece Hay Fever, a posh romp set amid a backdrop of motor cars, slinky gowns, pithy repartee, pots of tea, bobbed hair, and hiccups, making its way to UCSB’s Performing Arts Theater November 14 – 19, 2023. 

3
Colburn Schools Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices to Highlight Works by Compo Photo
Colburn School's Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices to Highlight Works by Composers Whose Legacies Were Destroyed by the Nazi Regime

Learn about the Colburn School's Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices, featuring performances of works by composers whose legacies were tragically impacted by the Nazi regime. Explore the compelling stories behind the music and the artists who persevered against all odds.

4
Colburn School and San Francisco Symphony Announce Two New Salonen Conducting Fellows Photo
Colburn School and San Francisco Symphony Announce Two New Salonen Conducting Fellows

Colburn School and San Francisco Symphony announce Elias Peter Brown and Aleksandra Melaniuk as the new Salonen Conducting Fellows. They will join the San Francisco Symphony conducting staff in the 2023-24 season.

From This Author - Anna Jensen

Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Rubicon Theatre CompanyReview: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Rubicon Theatre Company
Review: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at ETCReview: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at ETC
Review: NUNSENSE At SLO Repertory TheatreReview: NUNSENSE At SLO Repertory Theatre
Review: EMMA at Marian TheaterReview: EMMA at Marian Theater

Videos

Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
Colleges Show in Santa Barbara Colleges Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
Kennedy Space Center Show in Santa Barbara Kennedy Space Center Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Christopher Cohan Center (4/01-4/01)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Granada Theatre (12/06-12/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You