Ensemble Theatre Company to Stage AMERICAN SON

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 2021-2022 season, the contemporary thriller, American Son, by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Jonathan Fox. American Son begins previews on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, April 9 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 24, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. American Son is a collaboration with The English Theatre Frankfurt, Germany.

American Son is a nail-biting story that takes place in real-time in the waiting room of a Miami police station where, in the middle of the night, the parents of an African-American teenager anxiously await news of their son, who may have been picked up by the police. This breathtaking drama looks at subtle, and not-so-subtle, racial dynamics in American culture.

"We have been eager to finally bring this compelling and important new play to The New Vic stage since the production was halted in 2020," said ETC's Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox. "The questions it raises about race in today's America are even more vital and urgent than two years ago, and the playwright, Christopher Demos-Brown, has been working with us to incorporate events of the past two years. We have assembled an extraordinary cast and design team to bring this suspenseful and riveting work to life on The New Vic stage."

American Son had a successful run at the Booth Theatre on Broadway, directed by Kenny Leon, and starring Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee. The play was adapted as a feature film on Netflix.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Jonathan Fox (Director/Artistic Director) joined ETC in 2006. His most recent ETC productions were Lillian, An Iliad, Measure for Measure, Everything is Illuminated, and The School for Lies. He adapted and directed ETC's 2017 production of Woody Allen's Husbands and Wives.

Christopher Demos-Brown (Playwright), a practicing trial lawyer and former prosecutor, has written over a dozen full-length plays and screenplays. His honors include the Laurents/Hatcher Award, a Steinberg Citation from The American Theatre Critics Association, and multiple regional theatre. His plays include American Hero, Captiva, Stripped, and When The Sun Shone Brighter

The cast of American Son features Tracey A. Leigh (Good People for ETC, The Baby Dance: Mixed at the Rubicon Theatre) as "Kendra," a professor of psychology and mother, desperately trying to find out what has happened to her son. Jamison Jones, (Elemeno Pea, Doctor Cerberus at South Coast Repertory) plays her recently separated husband "Scott," an FBI agent who is also the boy's deeply devoted father.

Alex Morris (Gem of the Ocean at A Noise Within, Two Trains Running and All My Sons at the Matrix) plays "Lieutenant John Stokes," a no-nonsense career police officer who has paid his dues, knows the rules and has no problem enforcing them. Toby Tropper (South Pacific, A Christmas Carol at Rubicon Theatre) portrays "Officer Paul Larkin," a young, green police officer with bold career ambitions.

Scenic design is by Charlie Corcoran. Lighting design is by Michael Rathbun. Sound design is by Randall Robert Tico. Costume design is by Dianne K. Graebner. Properties design is by John M. McElveney. The Production Dramaturg is Anna Jensen. Casting is by Amy Lieberman, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Jessica Haro.

American Son is made possible through the generosity of ETC's 2021-22 Season Sponsor Dana White. This production is sponsored by The Zegar Family Foundation with additional sponsorship from Titus Brenninkmeijer, Donna and Dan Hone, The Herbert and Elaine Kendall Family Foundation, Sybil Rosen, Joan Rutkowski, Barbara and Sam Toumayan.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

American Son previews on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, April 9 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 7:00pm at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; with added performances on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 16 at 4:00pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, April 17 at 7pm.

Ticket prices range from $42 - $72. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org .



ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY COVID PROTOCOLS AT THE NEW VIC

The New Vic has upgraded its theater's ventilation system to meet current standards, including higher grade filters and bringing in 40% outdoor air. Lobby restrooms have additional air-purifying stations. Please check www.etcsb.org for any updated procedures before your scheduled performance date.

Photo Credits: Zach Mendez

Pictured: Jamison Jones, Toby Tropper and Alex Morris star in the Ensemble Theatre Company production of AMERICAN SON.