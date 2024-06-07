EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND and WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to The Ensemble Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) of Santa Barbara announced the addition of two special event presentations: Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground by Richard Hellesen, directed by Peter Ellenstein and What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck and directed by Matt Hawkins. ETC invites the Santa Barbara community and visitors to experience these extraordinary productions. Both plays are being presented outside ETC’s 5-play season and offer unique insights into American life and governance, encouraging audiences to reflect on the past and consider the future. Individual and group tickets are on sale now through the company’s ticket office and website.

“These powerful – and timely – performances truly resonated with me, and not just my artistic side,” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s executive director. “Having received my undergraduate degree in political science, I’m a firm believer that the lessons of our past are destined to be repeated if we do not share them with future generations. These special productions deliver on ETC’s mission to share theatrical events that entertain, educate, provoke thought, ignite imagination, and encourage conversation. I believe our diverse audience will find them to be thought provoking, historically accurate, creative renditions of our collective history at a time when being familiar with and discussing our past is essential.”

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is a compelling exploration of one of America's most influential leaders and a poignant reminder of the resilience and vision required to lead a nation. This one-man show delves into the life and legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower, offering an intimate portrayal of the man behind the presidency. The production features Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God) in A New Los Angeles Repertory Company production.

“With such division in the country today, I wanted to go back in our history and look at an individual who led with faith and optimism during a very crucial time,” says playwright Richard Hellesen. “Despite the Cold War, McCarthyism and the start of the Civil Rights movement, Eisenhower believed in Democracy. On our stage, Eisenhower says ‘some days it feels like democracy is going to have a hell of a time persevering. But this piece of ground, that we all share...if we're going to leave our young people something better, then we just can't be complacent. …We have to keep choosing the harder right instead of the easier wrong. Never be content with half-truth when the whole truth can be ours.’”

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground provides an engaging historical narrative that will resonate with audiences of all ages and will take the stage at The New Vic for a limited run from July 11 - 14, 2024.

Next, we present the University of Notre Dame Production of the Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist play What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck, directed by Matt Hawkins and starring Stacy Stoltz, Paul Fagen and featuring a local student debater. What the Constitution Means to Me is a deeply personal and timely piece recounting Schreck’s teenage years participating in constitutional debate competitions. The production examines the profound ways the U.S. Constitution shapes our lives.

“This play is part memoir and part societal commentary, blending personal reflection and historical facts to deliver a powerful reflection of America,” said DeVine. “What the Constitution Means to Me is an importance play for all Americans to see, it is universal, no matter our differences; it will have you thinking about the foundation and the future of our democracy and I hope inspiring conversation within our theater and our community.”

What the Constitution Means to Me will take the stage at The New Vic for a limited run from August 15 - 18, 2024.





