BWW Announcement: STRATERA Mentorship Accepting Applications Now

May. 30, 2019  
BWW Announcement: STRATERA Mentorship Accepting Applications Now
Stratera Mentors of the Central Coast
clockwise from upper left:
Kitty Balay, Emily Trask, Karin Hendricks, Z

It is a truth universally acknowledged that women dominate theater audiences, yet lack a proportionate power in theater administration, acting roles, production jobs, as designers and as produced playwrights.

Stratera, a 501(c)(3) organization, wants to make a chang. By uplifting, amplifying, and advancing earlier-career women artists, the organization hopes to bring women "into full and equal participation in the arts." [Stratera's understanding of the term "woman" is inclusive of all those who identify as a woman.]

Recently, Stratera's Central Coast Chapter announced the roll-out of its mentorship program, which is accepting applications with a deadline of Saturday, June 1st. The current mentors include the impressively accomplished theater artists Kitty Balay, Emily Trask, Karin Henricks, and Z. According to the Stratera website, mentors and mentees will meet together at least two hours a month, either in person, on the phone, or through a video conference. Find out more on their website: http://stateraarts.org/central-coast-mentorship.



