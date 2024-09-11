Aoife O'Donovan and Hawktail Bring the 'All My Friends Tour' to The Wallis Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Embark on a musical journey as Aoife O’Donovan and Hawktail unite for a night of joyous music at the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA on October 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are now on sale at TheWallis.org.



Hawktail opens the evening with their signature songs and cosmopolitan sound. Aoife O'Donovan will then take the stage with Hawktail as her band, performing songs from the GRAMMY-award winning musician's 4th studio album All My Friends.



O'Donovan enchant audiences worldwide with her soul-stirring music and unwavering passion for storytelling through song. Deemed "a vocalist of unerring instinct" by The New York Times, she has released three critically-acclaimed and boundary-blurring solo albums including the literarily crafted Age Of Apathy, which received three GRAMMY nominations.



Her newest album, All My Friends, is based around a collection of songs O’Donovan wrote inspired by women's suffrage and the passage of the 19th amendment. The album is a deep dive into the reimagining of the life of Carrie Chapman Catt—one of the movement's leaders and founder of the League of Women Voters—juxtaposed with her own experiences as a woman and mother.



Hawktail is the acoustic instrumental trio of fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, and guitarist Jordan Tice. Though at first glance it looks like an acoustic super-picker side-project, their all-original music is cohesive and unique, distinguishing them as an ensemble with a sound built from the ground up. Flush with orchestral sweeps and sparse vigils, with strains of the American South and the North Atlantic. together, they have fostered a reputation as a rare ensemble of composers and instrumentalists able to take the listener on a journey, without the use of words.



Robert van Leer, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis said, “It seems wholly appropriate and timely for The Wallis to host Aoife O’Donovan performing her album All My Friends about women’s suffrage. While we take for granted what the suffrage movement achieved, it is a reminder of appreciation for their courage.”



